A San Francisco 49ers cheerleader took a knee during the national anthem before Thursday night's game against the Oakland Raiders. It's believed to be the first time an NFL cheerleader has joined the protest movement started by former 49er Colin Kaepernick two years ago and repeated by dozens of players.

At least two photos were shared on social media of the unidentified cheerleader kneeling in the end zone as her teammates stood during the anthem.

It's not immediately clear what prompted the cheerleader to kneel, although players have cited racial and social injustice among their reasons for kneeling or sitting during the anthem.

One of the Niners cheerleaders is taking a knee. pic.twitter.com/DW5SJqh9zj — 2004 never happened (@GatorLenny) November 2, 2018

Taking a close look at bottom of this photo, you may be able to see the cheerleader

A San Francisco 49ers cheerleader (back row, fifth from left) kneels during the national anthem before the 49ers-Raiders Game on Nov. 1, 2018. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee

The protests had become a sticking point for the NFL, which drew the ire of President Donald Trump last year. Trump has called for owners to fire players who kneel during the anthem, claiming it is disrespectful to the flag and to veterans.

The NFL enacted a policy in May requiring players who were on the field during the anthem to stand, and that teams would be fined if players conducted protests. The league later put that policy on hold citing a need for further discussions with the players' union.





© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA