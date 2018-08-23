King Bio is voluntarily recalling 32 children's medicines due to microbial contamination, the company said in a release Wednesday. The company said use of the medicines could result in life-threatening infections to some people.

The products were produced between Aug. 1, 2017, and April 2018 and have tested positive for microbial contamination, the company said. Although King Bio describes the number as a "small percentage," it is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution.

There have been no reports of illnesses.

The products are listed below. All of them come in 2-ounce bottles unless otherwise noted. To see the lot numbers associated with these, click here. The SafeCare RX brand (labeled SCRX) is only used by medical professionals.

DK Attention & Learning Enh.

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

Children's Appetite & Weight

Children's Appetite Enhance

Children's Cough Relief

Children's Fever Reliever

Children's Growth & Development

DK Newborn Tonic

DK Nosebleed Relief

TonsilPlex

Children's Ear Relief Formula

DK Teething

DK Colic Relief

Tummy Aches

Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief

Kids Stress & Anxiety

Kids Sleep Aid

Kids Bed Wetting (NP)

Kids Candida 4 oz

Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)

Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)

Childrens Cough (SCRX)

Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)

Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)

Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)

Colic Relief (SCRX)

Newborn Tonic (SCRX)

Teething (SCRX)

Tummy Aches (SCRX)

Children’s Apetite & Weight (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)

King Bio says it is sending letters to customers and distributors to arrange for a return and replacement of the recalled medicines. Customers can also contact King Bio by email to make a return.

Questions can be directed to King Bio by at 1-866-298-2740, Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., EST or by e-mail.

