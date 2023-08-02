18-year-old wins $48 million her first time playing the lottery

Juliette Lamour says she plans to pursue her dream of going to medical school and becoming a doctor.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario — Canada’s newest millionaire is one for the history books.

Eighteen-year-old Juliette Lamour won $48 million in the lottery last month. She is the country’s youngest person to win a jackpot of this size.

Lamour also has beginning’s luck: This was her first ever lottery purchase.

She received the check Friday and told the crowd her grandfather encouraged her to buy the ticket for fun. She learned about her huge win while she was at work.

Lamour says while her boss told her she could go home, her mother wanted her to stay and finish her shift.