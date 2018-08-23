PARIS — One person has been killed and two others seriously wounded when a man attacked pedestrians with a knife in Paris, according to media reports.

BFM-TV reported that the attacker carried out the stabbings in Trappes, a suburb in western Paris, and sheltered in a house before he was shot by police.

Reuters reported that police “neutralized” the attacker, citing a police source.

Police did not immediately confirm the attack and tweeted that an operation was underway in Trappes.

It wasn't immediately clear if the incident was terror-related. There have been a number of high-profile terror attacks in Paris and other locations in France in recent years.

