MASONTOWN, Pa. — A Fayette County 911 center official confirmed that one person had died in a shooting outside of a Pennsylvania judge's office.

The center official said dispatchers did not have any information about the identity of the deceased person. A supervisor earlier confirmed that at least five people were injured and four were taken to hospitals.

Masontown Mayor Toni Petrus was at the hospital Wednesday afternoon checking on a Masontown police officer who had received non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting. State police confirmed via social media that the shooting happened about 2 p.m. Wednesday at the office of District Judge Daniel Shimshock in Masontown, about 60 miles south of Pittsburgh.

The 911 supervisor said two victims were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia by helicopter and another was taken by ambulance. The extent of their injuries was unclear Wednesday afternoon.

The police officer was being treated for hand injuries at a local hospital.

State police said the scene had been "secured" and there was no longer any threat. They are asking for any witnesses to contact their local office.

At least one nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown after the shooting. The Masontown Elementary School officials redirected several student bus routes to the fire station for parents to pick up students.

Officials did not say whether the shooter was injured or taken into custody.

