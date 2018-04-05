Zoe Saldana rarely brings her children out in public, but Thursday was a special occasion.

Surrounded by famous friends including James Cameron and Mila Kunis, the actress grinned while receiving her star on the Walk of Fame. But it was her three adorable sons, twins Bowie and Cy, 3, and Zen, 1, with husband Marco Perego who stole the spotlight.

And yes, even Hollywood stars have trouble wrangling three little ones.

But they finally got the shot!

“You are my everything," the Avengers: Infinity War star told her family during the ceremony. "Every day you remind me to appreciate life’s journey. You keep me grounded. And you help me slow down when I need to take in a moment."

She continued: "I’m taking this moment in. But you know what makes me most excited when I wake up? The three masterpieces that we have created: Zen, Cy, and Bowie. Mama te quiere, I love you.”

