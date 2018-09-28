Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, attempts to shake hands with President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, right, as he leaves for a lunch break while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kavanaugh did not shake his hand. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ORG XMIT: DCAH244

Andrew Harnik, AP

The father of a victim of the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida criticized Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Twitter Thursday for claiming his life has been ruined by sexual assault allegations.

Fred Guttenburg, whose daughter, Jamie, was killed in the Parkland shooting that left 17 dead, tweeted Thursday afternoon attacking Kavanaugh for calling himself a victim of false sexual misconduct allegations during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings Thursday.

.Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct and assault by four women.

"Justice Kavanaugh your life and family are not ruined. Try having a child murdered by a weapon you refer to as 'common use,'" Guttenberg wrote. "You will get through this and hug both of your children tonight."

Guttenberg referenced Kavanaugh's opinion in District of Columbia v. Heller, in which the Washington, D.C. Court of Appeals upheld Washington's ban on semiautomatic rifles. Kavanaugh dissented, stating semi-automatic rifles "are in common use by law-abiding citizens for self-defense in the home, hunting, and other lawful uses."

Kavanaugh defended the opinion earlier this month when questioned by Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Guttenberg tweeted again Thursday evening, calling Kavanaugh "partisan" for criticizing Democratic senators in his opening statement Thursday for their treatment of the allegations leveled against him.

"Judge Kavanaugh, I listened to you talk of your life being ruined. It is not. I listened to you turn yourself into a victim. You are not," Guttenberg wrote. "What today showed is that you clearly are partisan and do not have the temperament for the court. Even worse, you are just a bad person."

Guttenberg tried to approach Kavanaugh at confirmation hearings on Sept. 4. to discuss gun control and to tell Kavanaugh about his daughter's death. Kavanaugh refused to address Guttenberg or shake his hand.

Guttenberg also called Senator Jeff Flake a "wimp" Friday morning for announcing he would vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

