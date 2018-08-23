Your favorite stores are having amazing Labor Day Weekend sales

YinYang / Getty Images

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Every time there's a recognized holiday that gives most of America the day off, there seems to be a boatload of sales that goes with it. Labor Day, which basically signals the fleeting days of summer (and the end of white pants), is no different when in comes to the high volume of sales we'll be seeing. Right now, there are great deals on everything thing from clothing to furniture to appliances and more.

Since many of us will be using our three-day weekend as an actual break and not spending our holiday and dealing with crowds standing in line in stores, plenty of retailers extend their Labor Day sales for at least a week and make their deals available online too. That means you can spend some time before and after the actual holiday shopping great deals and discounts at some of your favorite stores. To help you plan out what (if anything) you should buy this holiday weekend, we scoured the internet to find the best Labor Day sales out there.

Fashion, Beauty, and Health Deals

Get great discounts at your favorite clothing stores.

kali9 / Getty Images

Home and Appliance Deals

Upgrade your home on your day off.

Juanmonino / Getty Images

Best Buy : Save up to 40% off top appliance deals.

: Save up to 40% off top appliance deals. Dormify : From 8/31–9/3, get 20% off your order with the code "SEEYASUMMER."

: From 8/31–9/3, get 20% off your order with the code Home Depo t: Get up to 40% off select appliances.

t: Get up to 40% off select appliances. Houzz : Get up to 75% off of our best sellers and free shipping off select products.

: Get up to 75% off of our best sellers and free shipping off select products. LG : Find varied savings on home appliances through September 12.

: Find varied savings on home appliances through September 12. Lowe's : Get up to 40% off "appliance special values" until September 12 as well as various other savings through September 19.

: Get up to 40% off "appliance special values" until September 12 as well as various other savings through September 19. Poo~Pourri : From 8/30–9/3, get 20% off sitewide on orders over $25 with the code "LABOR20."

: From 8/30–9/3, get 20% off sitewide on orders over $25 with the code Sears : Save up to 40% on appliances, plus an additional 10% if you use a Sears Card or with the code "APPLIANCE10."

: Save up to 40% on appliances, plus an additional 10% if you use a Sears Card or with the code Target : Get up to 30% off plus an extra 15% off rugs, bedding, home items, furniture, and patio items.

: Get up to 30% off plus an extra 15% off rugs, bedding, home items, furniture, and patio items. Walmart : Get varied discounts on home and outdoor furniture and pool and outdoor supplies.

: Get varied discounts on home and outdoor furniture and pool and outdoor supplies. Wayfair : Save up to 75% on Labor Day clearance items.

Mattress Deals

Get a new mattress at a great price.

Igor-Kardasov / Getty Images

Allswell : Save 20% off sitewide and up to $150 off mattresses with the code "LABORDAY" until September 5.

: Save 20% off sitewide and up to $150 off mattresses with the code until September 5. Bear Mattress : Get $100 off any Bear mattress with the code "LD100" or $200 off any Bear Hybrid mattress with the code "LD200."

: Get $100 off any Bear mattress with the code or $200 off any Bear Hybrid mattress with the code DreamCloud Sleep : Get $200 off all mattresses.

: Get $200 off all mattresses. Eight Sleep : Get $50 off when you spend $500 with code "50LABORDAY," $125 off when you spend $1,000 with code "125LABORDAY," and $250 off when you spend $1500 with code "250LABORDAY.

: Get $50 off when you spend $500 with code $125 off when you spend $1,000 with code and $250 off when you spend $1500 with code Layla Sleep : Get $100 off any size mattress and get a free pillow.

: Get $100 off any size mattress and get a free pillow. Leesa : Get $150 off a Leesa mattress or $225 off a Sapira mattress.

: Get $150 off a Leesa mattress or $225 off a Sapira mattress. Nectar Sleep : Get $125 off and two premium pillows free when you purchase a mattress.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com