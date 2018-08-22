New York City is filled with restaurants, bakeries, specialty shops – everything from street food to Michelin-star fancy. New York's food scene is more than eating, it's culinary experience that will take you to different neighborhoods where you can immerse yourself in a community's history and culture, or enjoy a festival with bites from different boroughs, you'll wash it all down with cocktails or take a trip to the Lower Hudson Valley for craft beer.

Here is a compilation of stories for places to eat in and around New York from across the USA TODAY NETWORK.

Richard Drew/AP Eric Ripert sniffs the truffles in the kitchen of his New York restaurant, Le Bernadin, before the lunch service.

It's impossible to write a list of the ten best restaurants in New York City, but let's get down to business presenting you with a list of contenders for best restaurant. By no means is this list comprehensive, but it does offer a glimpse into New York's culinary greatness. From obvious front runners like Eleven Madison Park and Jean-Georges, to wine bars, such as Wildair, serving insanely tasty bites, we're willing to bet that these restaurants will leave you supremely satisfied no matter their price point, location or crowd.

– By Andrea Wien for 10Best

The best of the Flatiron District

The best seafood restaurants

New York's best coffee destinations

New York City breweries





Although it’s now known for being hip, young and maybe even America’s epicenter of cool, Brooklyn is still home to decades and even centuries-old mainstays serving up some of the best meals in New York.

A tasting tour of Brooklyn

– Melissa Kravitz, Special to USA TODAY

Drinks: A Brooklyn distillery trail

Family-friendly eats in Brooklyn

Nathan's is the most famous hot dog eatery in the world, and home to the annual International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island.

Larry Olmsted, for USA TODAY

NYC is filled with cool restaurants that can satisfy the entire family. Don't miss a pilgrimage to Nathan's in Coney Island or head to Times Square for dinner and a show performed by the singing servers at Ellen's Stardust Diner.

Restaurants geared toward 10-year-olds

Take the kids on a dinner cruise

The Lilly-Belle cocktail at Southern Table Kitchen & Bar in Pleasantville, photographed April 25, 2018.

Mark Vergari/The Journal News

A Fusion of flavors including tacos, pizza, sushi, steak, lobster, fried chicken, and — to wash it all down — craft beer, tequila and key lime cocktails, are on the menus with fast casual eateries continuing to make inroads across Westchester.

– Jeanne Mucknick, The Journal News

12 places to eat in Westchester for $50 or less

Where to eat outdoors in Westchester

New York is home to more than 400 breweries, its highest number in history.Just an hour north of New York City, new breweries are buzzing along the scenic Hudson River fueled by the Hudson Valley's agricultural bounty.

– Keith Flanagan, Special to USA TODAY

All of Plan Bee Farm Brewery's beers are crafted, in true farmer fashion, exclusively with ingredients grown in New York, including many on the property. Even the yeast is cultivated from the farm's honeycomb hives.

Steven Cawman

Visit a Hudson Valley beer gardens

Meet 6 Hudson Valley craft spirit makers

Rigatoni with bolognese sauce at Savini in Allendale.

Michael Karas

Whether you crave French, Chinese, or an amazing farm-to-table experience that highlights local fresh produce, it's easy to find a restaurant that creates whatever you’re hungering for in Bergen. We’ve paired great local restaurants with eateries beyond Bergen’s borders, each serving excellent cuisine that feeds your particular desire.

– By Joyce Venezia Suss, Special, Bergen Record

New Jersey restaurants that are worth a road trip

Kid-friendly restaurants across New Jersey

Martha Stewart autographs her newest cookbook during a private meet and greet.

USA TODAY

Festivals and events

On Sept. 8, the lifestyle expert and TV host is bringing the Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience to New York, in partnership with the USA TODAY Network. The day's activities include a cooking demonstration with Stewart showcasing recipes from her new book "Pressure Cooker," a Q&A with the "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" host herself, and a meet and greet (for select ticket holders), according to the event's website.

– Erin Jensen, USA TODAY

