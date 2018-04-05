There was one fashion element of Janelle Monáe's music video Pynk that was hard to miss: The vagina pants.

And now, the Dutch designer who made them, Duran Lantink, is planning to display a pair of the brightly colored trousers as a work of art in a New York exhibit this September called Pink: The History of a Punk, Pretty, Powerful Color at The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

The museum's director Dr. Valerie Steele told Vanity Fair Thursday that she knew she wanted to include the pants in the exhibit after seeing Monáe's video.

“I really want to show all the different facets of pink,” she said. “So often people just think it’s this kind of namby-pamby sweet feminine color associated with little girls. There’s so much more to it, and the song is very pro-female, and it’s got a powerful, positive atmosphere to it.”

Monáe is also trying to bring the pants to the public.

She told People Tuesday that she "may be working on" mass producing the statement-making bottoms.

“I’m so tickled and honored that people are talking about the Pynk pants, I think that it’s so cool to have discussions around women’s issues and women’s bodies, I think it’s amazing," she said.

Lantink told Vanity Fair he is “so honored that (Monáe) is considering mass-producing them. Of course, I’m open for discussion.”

