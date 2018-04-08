A woman who scaled the Statue of Liberty on the Fourth of July in an effort to protest the separation of immigrant families appeared to troll first lady Melania Trump by wearing a spoof of her now infamous jacket that read "I really don't care, do you?"

Therese “Patricia” Okoumou climbed up the base of the statue and stayed there for nearly three hours as law enforcement worked to coerce her down.

Activist Patricia Okoumou talks to reporters outside of an United States federal courthouse following her hearing, which was related to her arrest on July 4th when she scaled the base of the Statue of Liberty to protest the Trump administration's immigrations policies.

At a court hearing Friday in New York, Okoumou, a naturalized citizen originally from the Republic of Congo, wore an olive green dress that read "I really care. Why don't you?" on both the front and back.

Outside the courthouse, supporters of the woman gathered, including several who were dressed as the Statue of Liberty. They cheered as she yelled, "American you mother f*******! You drug addicts! You KKK! You fascist USA!"

Her attorney, Ron Kuby, told the New York Post that Okoumou would take a plea deal if it meant she wouldn't go to jail. She faces a year and a half in prison in the incident.

Many held up signs supporting Okoumou and calling out the Trump administration's policies that led to the separation of thousands of migrant families who crossed the southern U.S. border.

Okoumou's dress appeared to be a dig at a fashion choice by the first lady when she visited a children's detention center in Texas along the border. Her olive green jacket, which read "I really don't care, do you?" sparked headlines and controversy.

Many tied the phrase to her thoughts on the immigrant families who were separated by her husband's policies.

Melania Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, dismissed the idea.

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message," she said.

