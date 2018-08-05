How Winnebago RVs come together at factory Workers prepare a Winnebago Paseo for painting at the plant in Forest City, Iowa 01 / 09 Workers prepare a Winnebago Paseo for painting at the plant in Forest City, Iowa 01 / 09

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Emissions-free RVs aren't wishful thinking any longer, but don't expect them to be popping up on any neighborhood driveways this summer.

Winnebago Industries has announced the launch of an all-electric chassis aimed at the market for commercial vehicles like bloodmobiles, mobile medical clinics and mobile classrooms. The zero-emissions vehicle will be available in 33-foot and 38-foot lengths and can weigh up to 26,000 pounds.

The vehicle isn't suited to use as a motorhome yet because of its limited range. But the future for alternative-energy RVs doesn't seem to be decades away, however. Alternative energy news site Electrek reported last fall on a German consumer RV prototype powered by solar panels and a battery pack that can travel at more than 100 miles per charge.

The cost for producing high-powered lithium-ion batteries is also plummeting. Just eight years ago, the cost of a battery for vehicular purposes was about $1,000 per kilowatt-hour of use, according to a Bloomberg New Energy Finance report. In 2016, the cost was down to $273 per hour.

By 2025, the projection is $109 per hour, which gets costs near an area where larger scales of production might make increased fiscal sense, said Winnebago's specialty vehicles division leader, Ashis Bhattacharya.

Winnebago also recently rolled out a trio of new motorhome models aimed at shaking up the camping industry. Bhattacharya sees the electric work as another step in targeted innovation.

"In a fairly short period of time, we've developed an offering that we believe to be pretty impressive," he said.

Development of Winnebago's new EV for commercial use was performed at Winnebago's headquarters in Forest City, Iowa.

More: From their parents' basements to dream homes: Millennials are skipping starter houses

More: Death on foot: Pedestrian fatalities skyrocket in U.S.

More: Americans more likely to buy electric cars, AAA study finds

"This is not a science-project vehicle, but something robust and roadworthy," Bhattacharya said. "While an early area — we don't see conventional RVs immediately becoming electric or anything like that — but electrification, battery technology, those areas continue to grow. We want to be at the forefront of getting involved in those technologies, and see where we can apply them in commercial vehicles."

Winnebago says the vehicle has six to eight batteries and has a range of 85 to 125 miles on a full charge, the company says. That was similar to the first generation of electric cars.

Contrast that with a cruising range of at least several hundred miles for almost all mainstream RVs on a gas or diesel tank that holds dozens of gallons of fuel, and the limitations don't appear to be practical for families itching to hit the open road.

It's the first step. The next move toward retail use is extending the range of technology on Ford's all-electric chassis. The company also announced it has partnered with Motiv Power Systems, which does considerable chassis development work for medium-duty electric vehicles, for initial production purposes.



Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com