Something Alex Rodriguez told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday had us take a shortstop.

His girlfriend, you may have heard of her, singer-actress-force Jennifer Lopez, released a song called El Anillo about a woman's desire for her partner to put a ring on it.

It turns out A-Rod was in Miami with JLo while she recorded the song, and at the request of the World of Dance judge, reviewed the lyrics.

“I read the song and I go, ‘Babe, it sounds like they’re talking about us,’" Rodriguez recalled to Fallon. "And she goes, ‘Yeah! They made it for me!’ So, I heard it for the first time, and I knew it was going to be a smash the first time I heard it.”

“It’s a giant hit," Fallon agreed. "But now everyone’s probably going to ask you, 'Where is the ring?' Where is it? Are you thinking about it? You have to be thinking about it now.” Yeah, A-Rod are you?!

“I will say this," Rodriguez began, "when it happens, Jimmy, you’ll be the first to know.”

When and not if. Noted. Very strongly noted.

How does Lopez feel about a possible engagement? Here's what we know from her own appearance on Tonight Wednesday: she's not a fan of long courtships.

When Fallon told her he and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, dated for three years before getting engaged, Lopez replied “That’s a lot." (JLo and A-Rod celebrated their one-year-anniversary in February.)

"I feel like you know fairly quickly," she added. "So the rest is just you being scared and whatever. But don’t go by me, I’ve made tons of mistakes.”

