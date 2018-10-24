The world might never know who won the historic $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night.

That's because the ticket matching all six numbers was sold in South Carolina, and the state is one of eight states where winners can remain anonymous. Other states that also support incognito winners: Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas.

The jackpot is the world’s largest ever lottery grand prize. If the winner decides to take the prize in a lump cash sum, the lottery will pay them $913.7 million cash.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. To say the winner is lucky is an understatement. The odds of winning all six numbers is about one in 302.5 million. Tuesday's winner might also be the first Mega Millions jackpot winner in South Carolina, according to a list on the lottery's website.

Other winning tickets that matched the five white balls drawn Tuesday night included eight in California, four in Florida, four in New York, and two each in Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey and Virginia, and one each in Arizona, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin. The Texas winner and one Florida winner are holding tickets worth $3 million because of the optional Megaplier.

The next drawing on Oct. 26 resets the jackpot to $40 million.

