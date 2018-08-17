Sophie Turner just got really real, and we love her for it.

The "Game of Thrones" actress, 22, revealed the reason she got emotional during an outing with fiancé Joe Jonas in New York earlier on Thursday: Her period.

Turner retweeted a photo captured of her crying episode with her explanation.

"Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancé. Periods are a (expletive)," she explained.

Can we say, relatable?

Turner also shut down a follower who questioned her period claim.

"Are you telling that you start crying till your face is burnin' red bc you have ur period? Even when you know paparazzis are behind you? Next joke please," the user said.

"Girl.... you’ve never had cramps," Turner clapped back.

We're glad Turner was able to joke about the incident and that she's doing OK!

