This is a story about the incredible "shrinking" Dow and what it means for your 401(k) and stock portfolio.

It turns out the buyback boom on Wall Street, where companies repurchase their own shares as a way to shrink the number of shares available to trade, is providing a stock price lift to the companies doing the bulk of the buybacks.

In fact, due to buyback activity, the overall shares outstanding for the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones industrial average has declined by 15 percent since the start of 2008, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group in a report titled "The Incredible Shrinking Dow – Buybacks." Overall, total shares outstanding of the current stocks in the Dow has declined from its peak of 85.5 million shares in early 2010 to 72.8 million now.

"But that's not a bad thing," according to the Bespoke report, especially for Main Street investors who own stock in companies that are responsible for the buyback boom, such as iPhone maker Apple, which reported $20.8 billion of repurchases during their quarter ending June 30, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The reason: The Dow stocks that have seen the largest decline in the percentage of shares outstanding have tended to post better returns than those where the percentage of shares outstanding only saw small declines or increased, the Bespoke analysis found.

On Monday, Goldman Sachs issued a report saying U.S. companies were poised to buy back more than $1 trillion of their own stock this year, which would be the most ever, Bespoke noted. Overall, S&P Dow Jones Indices said companies bought back a record $189 billion of their own shares in this year's first quarter.

Buybacks, a way for companies to put excess cash to work, have been credited with boosting the stock market's rise. "The less supply," Bespoke wrote, "the more valuable an asset becomes."

To drive that point home, Bespoke's data show that just four stocks have seen their shares outstanding increase since the start of 2008, and during that time they are up an average of 48 percent. In contrast, the 26 stocks that have seen shrinkage in their shares outstanding since the start of 2008 have rallied an average of 192 percent, with a median gain of 96 percent.

The two best-performing stocks in the Dow during this period have been Visa and Home Depot, Bespoke says, and both stocks also rank in the top five with respect to declines in their shares outstanding – with Visa’s shares outstanding declining by 34.4 percent and Home Depot’s falling by 31.7 percent.

"While changes in a company’s shares outstanding over the last 10 years definitely don’t account for all of a stock’s performance, it has definitely made a significant impact," Bespoke noted in its report.

