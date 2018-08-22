Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for President Trump, exits the Loews Regency Hotel, May 11, 2018 in New York City.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's former consigliere, Michael Cohen, may emerge as a key witness for the special counsel's probe into the 2016 election, but his stunning plea agreement raised perplexing questions about whether he can cut a deal.

Cohen, a onetime attorney and "fixer" for Trump, pleaded guilty to tax and bank fraud as well as campaign violations in a surprise hearing in New York on Tuesday. Cohen took the extraordinary step of telling the court that he paid hush money, at Trump's direction, to women alleging extramarital affairs with the then-Republican presidential nominee.

Several legal experts said they were surprised Cohen's plea didn't include a cooperation agreement, which would have indicated he was angling for a reduced sentence in exchange for providing information on Trump. Former prosecutors were wrestling Wednesday with why Cohen didn't already have that deal in hand.

“It could be that they feel he is too damaged,” said Harry Sandick, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan, referring to Cohen’s continuing credibility as a witness. “It also could be that there is no need for his cooperation – that (prosecutors) have everything they need. The truth is, there is a lot we just don’t know.”

Among those unknowns, Sandick said, is that prosecutors may still be trying to evaluate information Cohen has provided in recent meetings. Cohen’s attorneys have indicated that plea discussions began just days before the deal was struck.

“One answer could be is there just wasn’t time to come to an agreement that included his cooperation,” Sandick said. “Perhaps that comes later.”

In other words, one possible scenario is that negotiations between Cohen and Mueller are underway. Because Cohen was tried by prosecutors in New York – and not special counsel Robert Mueller's team – it may be that the Justice Department wanted to wrap up with Cohen first in Manhattan before bringing him into the separate Russia probe.

Other analysts speculated Cohen may not have a deal in hand because prosecutors are wary of his truthfulness. Trump's personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, has already sought to undermine Cohen's credibility. It's also possible, experts said, that prosecutors have what they need from Cohen following raids in April on his office and hotel room.

Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge William Pauley on Tuesday that they had obtained documents, electronic devices, recordings, encrypted messages and emails from Cohen in those raids.

Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, has been eager to dangle his client's cooperation in front of Mueller – an effort that began even before Tuesday's agreement. In a series of interviews since Cohen's plea was announced, Davis said he could not discuss specifically what evidence Trump's former fixer has to offer the special counsel.

But Davis has consistently indicated Cohen has information to share.

"My observation is that Michael Cohen knows information that would be of interest to the special counsel, in my opinion, regarding both knowledge about a conspiracy to corrupt American democracy by the Russians and the failure to report that knowledge to the FBI," Davis said on MSNBC.

Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Several former prosecutors said Davis' message was notable in large part because of the venue in which he is choosing to deliver it: television.

"The fact that his lawyer is, in essence, proffering what his client would say if cooperation were to take place on national television rather in privacy with prosecutors makes one think he does not have a direct line into prosecutors, at least at the moment," said Joyce Vance, a University of Alabama law professor and a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

"All of this is to say that I don’t believe it’s possible to determine from yesterday’s proceedings whether cooperation by Cohen is off the table or still a possibility," she said.

David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in Miami, said that if prosecutors have already taken the position, in keeping with Justice Department guidelines, that a sitting president cannot be indicted, then there is no real need for Cohen’s actual testimony.

“Why give him something (a possible chance at a sentence reduction) when they don’t need to,” Weinstein said.

For Mueller’s team, Weinstein said that Cohen’s risk as a potential witness is similar to the role played by Rick Gates, the government’s star witness in Tuesday’s conviction of Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman.

In the Manafort trial, the first contested prosecution brought by the Russia special counsel, defense attorneys spent hours hammering at Gates’ suspect credibility. Although Manafort was convicted on eight fraud counts, a federal court jury, could not agree on 10 other charges, including five conspiracy counts that involved Gates.

“Mueller’s prosecutors now have seen how a cooperating witness fares,” Weinstein said. “It might be that they are using their experience with Gates as a measure.”

