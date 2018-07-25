On a recent Hawaiian vacation, I chose to leave my phone at the house as often as possible.

No phone meant no email, no music, no clock, no social media, and no camera. No camera meant no pictures – no snaps of white sand beaches, coffee plantations, or black lava outcrops — which meant no sharing on Facebook and Instagram.

Instead I practiced what I’d learned a few years ago at a “Digital Detox” retreat, putting aside the lens to look at the world through my own eyes (and to save it in my own memory, not the camera’s).

At that retreat, on a hike through Northern California’s redwood forests, I reflexively itched to photograph and share nature’s beauty thinking, “no picture meant no experience, no memory.” Levi Felix, the program’s late co-founder, suggested we take “Inner-grams” instead – capturing full scenes, including sight, sound, and scents, that we’d store in our brains. (To do this, frame a scene with your thumbs and index fingers, focus, and then blink twice to “record” it.)

I vividly remember the one Inner-gram I took on that hike: looking up to the sky, I captured an image of the fluffy clouds dancing with the majestic redwoods high above me, with all my senses engaged. I could smell the piney forest and feel the warm light, a memory that was mine and mine alone. I don’t think I’ll ever forget it.

Photo-taking is positively ubiquitous these days, now that more than three-quarters of Americans own smart phones (a percentage that’s still growing). Look around—on a hike, at a museum, or even a family get-together—and cameras are everywhere. The emphasis is not on the view, the art, or the conversation, but on the photo and taking loads of them. These shutterbugs seem more focused on getting the picture than having the experience.

During my family vacation, at Rainbow Falls, on Hawaii's Big Island, tourists lined up along the guardrail to be photographed, and I watched as many immediately shared their photos on social media, tripping over tree exposed tree roots in the process. Then our family of eight dutifully assumed the same pose. It’s a nice photo (although the people are kind of small), but it says very clearly: “Hey world, we were here!”

That experience has become typical. A friend told me in a text that he “went to see the Liberty Bell. Room completely full of tourists. Not one person was looking at the bell. All looking at cameras pointing at them, with the bell behind.” Another had the same experience at Yosemite and described it as sad. As she explained, “you store fewer memories of your overall experience.”

Fred Silverman, a docent at San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art, agreed. In more than two years of leading tours, he’s observed “people are taking photos of the art work and labels, and pictures of themselves in front of the art. That, sadly, seems to be their sole interaction with the art.” A photographer himself, Silverman cautions that “taking pictures becomes a substitute for really experiencing what’s important.” Not to mention it provides proof--or a boast--to our online friends that we had an experience, even as we hold that experience at arm’s length. As the kids say, “pix or it didn’t happen.”

Curiously, new research indicates that pictures actually impair our memory of a vacation, rather than solidifying it. Researchers call it “cognitive offloading,” or a reliance on tools to do what our brains once did. Turns out we are better at remembering an object if we don’t have a photo of it – taking a picture allows us to offload that memory onto the camera, so our brains don’t have to work hard to retrieve it. We will work harder to remember something if we know there’s no photo to help us. I’m fairly certain that’s why my “Inner-gram” is still so vivid for me.

I’m not against all picture-taking, by any means, and I have many photos I treasure. Margaret Sartor, a renowned photographer and scholar at Duke University, describes photographs as affirmations: “I went here. I love this person. They are part of our memory as well as our identities.”

Clay Farr, a black-and-white photographer with a big Instagram presence, thinks a lot about these issues.

“The best photographs happen when I’m living in the moment,” he said, because the camera helps him be more aware of his surroundings “and myself in those surroundings. It keeps me in the moment.”

When I was in Hawaii, I found I had to take one special photo. Our family had traveled to the top of Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano that overlooks the entire island. To the west the fiery sun had just set; to the east I could see the rising full moon and to the south, the blistering eruption of Kilauea. I felt the magic of that moment in time and I wanted to record it for myself, and to share this unique experience. Among the many Facebook responses: “Looks like Chapter One of Genesis!”

The Takeaway:

Take photos of people and places that matter to you, but pay more attention to the world around you. Ask yourself: Why am I taking this picture?

Find other ways to remember, such as those “Inner-grams.” That may mean keeping a journal or sketchbook, or making a scrapbook of artifacts from a trip.

Think again about what should be public. Not every photograph must be shared on social media. These are two separate actions.

Finally, be safe. Getting the perfect shot has led some people to step off cliffs and plunge to their deaths – the opposite of mindfulness. Live in the moment and experience it, don’t die for it.

