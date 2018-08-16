Rihanna and Donald Glover were spotted in Cuba together – and now the Internet is trying to figure out why. 

Photos of the pair reportedly on set in Cuba surfaced on Twitter Wednesday night, and it has caused fans to speculate what the artists are working on.

So what are the current theories as to what RiRi and Childish Gambino have cooking in Cuba?

We've rounded up some of the best ideas:

A music video

Of course, with both Rihanna and Glover being musical artists, it would make sense that they're working on a song collaboration and filming an accompanying music video. 

"Y’all forgot she got a album coming out. It’s prolly a music video," one Twitter user mused.

A movie

Several reports have centered around the pair filming a movie together, since some photos appear to be on a set.

More specifically, Cuban magazine Vistar reports they are working on a film titled "Guava Island." The magazine also reports that Letitia Wright ("Black Panther") and Nonso Anozie ("Game of Thrones") are part of the project, although no information is listed on IMDB.com or on any of the star's social media accounts.

"I dont know. It looks more like a movie than for a MV tbh," one fan speculated on Twitter.

A special segment

Rihanna revealed Monday that Glover would be a special guest at this year's Diamond Ball, which raises funds for RiRi's Clara Lionel Foundation, which supports healthcare, education and other initiatives.. So could the project be something that will be unveiled at the event? Some fans seem to think so.

"It's probably just diamond ball stuff," one Twitter user said.

"So it was for the Diamond Ball the thing in Cuba?" another user pondered.

A mix of a few

Others speculate that the project could be a few things combined. For example, a music video that will be revealed at the Diamond Ball.

"Theory: so we all know @donaldglover is performing at the diamond ball. What if Rihanna debuts her lead single at the DB and it’s featuring childish gambino. This would mean that this is the set for the music video," one Twitter user theorized.

"Definitely a music video. She’s gonna release the lead single before the diamond ball and they’re gonna perform it at the ball," another said.

Rihanna: Style Diary
01 / 52
Thirty and flirty and filled with 'Wild Thoughts.' Singer/make up mogul/ fashion designer Rihanna reached another milestone on Feb. 20, 2018: her 30th birthday. Here's a look at the evolving style of a trendsetter who's always ready to 'Work' the red carpet.
02 / 52
For a conference held by the Global Partnership for Education which she attended with French President Emmanuel Macron on Feb. 2, 2018, Rihanna selected a loose-fitting glen plaid suit in gray.
03 / 52
Stylist Mel Ottenberg said on Instagram that the bright pink, custom Adam Selman number Rihanna wore while performing at the Grammys on Jan. 28, 2018 featured a whopping 275,000 crystals.
04 / 52
At a Fenty Puma by Rihanna event on Oct. 13, 2017, Rihanna paired a tartan zip-up jacket from the brand with wide-legged cargo pants.
05 / 52
Rihanna picked a sweet frock with florals and full sleeves by Marianna Senchina for a Fenty Beauty event in Madrid on Sept. 23, 2017.
06 / 52
Rihanna chose a simple, off-the-shoulder minidress from Calvin Klein 205W39NYC at an earlier Fenty Beauty event in Paris Sept. 21, 2017.
07 / 52
And Rihanna chose lavender for her stop in London on Sept. 19, 2017. She glowed in the strapless frilly dress from Molly Goddard.
08 / 52
The Ralph & Russo Couture high-low Rihanna wore to her annual Diamond Ball on Sept. 14, 2017 in New York City featured tuxedo inspire lapels.
09 / 52
Rihanna worked a pose in a canary Oscar de la Renta two-piece ensemble at the launch of her inclusive beauty line on Sept. 7, 2017 in Brooklyn, NY.
10 / 52
After a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 26, 2017, she posed with his wife Brigitte Macron in an grey ensemble topped with an oversized blazer and strappy heels.
11 / 52
In this close-up of her blowing a bisous to the camera, we see she opted for simple makeup, diamond studs and a golden chain necklace. She also styled her hair up and in curls.
12 / 52
Rihanna looked chic in Prada at the Paris premiere.
13 / 52
She wore a beautiful red gown at the premiere of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' in London, England.
14 / 52
She looked elegant in a long, white gown at the movie's Hollywood premiere.
15 / 52
Rihanna arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala 2017 in a Comme des Garcons dress.
16 / 52
All eyes were on Rihanna.
17 / 52
Rihanna donned a familiar silhouette for the Grammys on Feb. 12, 2017. The sparkly bra top and billowing skirt are by Armani Privé.
18 / 52
Rihanna wore striped, wide-legged trousers and a low-cut shirt to the 'Man Aware' event held by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission on Dec. 1, 2016 in Bridgetown, Barbados.
19 / 52
Rocking a top celebrating the life of late rapper Tupac, Rihanna stepped out in Manhattan on Oct. 04, 2016.
20 / 52
Rih-Rih wore a white, Dior dress with shoulder cut-outs and embellishments to the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30, 2016 in Paris, France.
21 / 52
Naturally, Rihanna's paired her Fenty x Puma cherry blossom pink ensemble with a fan on a pearl strap.
22 / 52
Rihanna's lips touch Drake's when he presents her The Video Vanguard Award during the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016. She wore a belted ballgown by Alexandre Vauthier for the occasion.
23 / 52
She went vintage for the Billboard Awards on May 22, 2016, wearing a coffee-colored dress by Thierry Mugler and Manolo Blahnik heels.
24 / 52
Rihanna's coat adds elegance to her blue button-down shirt and white shorts by Miu Miu at BET Black Girls Rock! 2016 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on April 1, 2016.
25 / 52
Rihanna's layered lavender look at the Brit Awards in Greenwich, London on Feb. 24, 2016 comes courtesy of Armani Privé Haute Couture.
26 / 52
She donned pointed-toe, red sneakers and a floral gown with thigh-high slit to the MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Lionel Richie at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 13, 2016.
27 / 52
Rihanna's champagne Christian Dior Couture look bubbled over on the red caret at the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball on Dec. 10, 2015 in Santa Monica.
28 / 52
Rihanna wore a muted coral coat and over-the-knee black boots to Christian Dior's Spring-Summer 2016 ready-to-wear fashion collection during the Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2015.
29 / 52
She donned a pink off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Red Label minidress on Aug. 31, 2015 in New York City.
30 / 52
She sported an A-Line denim dress by Dior to the presentation of the Fall/Winter 2015/16 Ready to Wear collection of Dior in Tokyo, Japan on June 16, 2015.
31 / 52
Her street style is equally as fascinating as her red carpet wear. She wears camouflage pants and matching jacket when leaving the Bowery Hotel in New York on May 15, 2015.
32 / 52
The singer wore a sunny, couture number by Guo Pei to the Met Gala on May 4, 2015 and launched 1,000 memes.
33 / 52
Rihanna wore a strapless, flamingo-pink number by Giambattista Valli to the Grammys on Feb. 8, 2015.
34 / 52
Rihanna wore a garnet-colored form-fitting look by Zac Posen to the First Annual Diamond Ball at The Vineyard on Dec. 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills.
35 / 52
Rihanna opted for a black, two-piece with sheer skirt at the American Music Awards on Nov. 23, 2014 in Los Angeles.
36 / 52
Rihanna donned a white Tom Ford number with jeweled cups at the 2014 amfAR LA Inspiration Gala at Milk Studios on Oct. 29, 2014 in Hollywood.
37 / 52
She wore a bifurcated ensemble by Stella McCartney to the Met Gala on May 5, 2014, in New York.
38 / 52
She showed some leg in a cream, see-through robe and bodysuit at the MTV Movie Awards on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles.
39 / 52
She gave us 'Pulp Fiction's' Mia Wallace vibes in a red, quarter-length coat, knee-high stockings and blunt bob at Dior's ready-to-wear fall/winter 2014-2015 fashion collection presented in Paris on Feb. 28, 2014.
40 / 52
Rihanna wore a canary yellow wrap dress to the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons event on Jan. 25, 2014 in Los Angeles.
41 / 52
Rih-Rih looked breathtaking at the Grammys on Feb. 10, 2013 in a red Alaia gown with a sheer bodice.
42 / 52
Rihanna, being so fashion forward, opted to skip the ugly Christmas sweater and donned sleek navy and grey stripes to turn on the Christmas Lights at Westfield Stratford City on Nov. 19, 2012 in London.
43 / 52
She wore a halter gown with high slit by Adam Selman to the 'Battleship' premiere in Los Angeles on May 10, 2012.
44 / 52
Rihanna wore a fuchsia, strapless Marchesa ballgown to the 'TIME' 100 gala on April 24, 2012 in New York.
45 / 52
Rihanna's bejeweled design accessorized with full-length gloves at the Brit Awards on Feb. 21, 2012 in London came courtesy of Givenchy Haute Couture.
46 / 52
Rihanna loves a halter dress. The floor-length frock she wore to the Grammys on Feb. 10, 2012 was an Armani.
47 / 52
At the previous year's Grammys on Feb. 11, 2011, Rihanna rocked a sheer, off-the-shoulder Jean Paul Gaultier gown.
48 / 52
She sported a whimsical, one-armed jumpsuit by D&G to Drai's Hollywood on July 21, 2010.
49 / 52
Rihanna wore a teal jumpsuit by Alexandre Vauthier to the Echo Awards on March 4, 2010 in Berlin, Germany.
50 / 52
Rihanna wore an intricate Elie Saab design with feathers and ruching to the Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, 2010.
51 / 52
On Feb. 10, 2008, Rihanna wore a vibrant knee-high dress by Zac Posen to the Grammys in Los Angeles.
52 / 52
She wore a revealing jade Roberto Cavalli design to the Grammy Awards on Feb. 11, 2007 in Los Angeles.
