WASHINGTON – The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump disagrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin's request to interrogate American citizens in exchange for helping American investigators look into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement Thursday.

Monday, Trump called Putin's suggestion an “incredible offer” during a joint news conference with the Russian leader after their controversial summit in Finland. Sanders said Wednesday that Putin's request was being discussed, though she said there was no "commitment made on behalf of the United States."

Moments after the White House statement, the GOP-controlled Senate unanimously approved a resolution objecting to allowing the Russian government to question U.S. citizens.

The Senate voted 98-0 in favor of a nonbinding measure stating the United States “should refuse to make available any current or former diplomat, civil servant, political appointee, law enforcement official, or member of the Armed Forces of the United States for questioning by the government of Vladimir Putin.”

Putin discussed his offer Monday at a joint news conference with Trump in response to questions about 12 Russians who were indicted last week for their alleged role in trying to sway the 2016 presidential election. The Russian leader suggested he would help U.S. investigators with that inquiry if his government could interrogate Michael McFaul, the U.S. ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama, and Bill Browder, an investor who worked to uncover massive corruption inside the Russian government.

Both men have been sharp and vocal critics of Putin.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert called Putin’s offer “absolutely absurd,” and lawmakers were dumbfounded that Trump would take it seriously.

"Of course Putin wants to question Ambassador McFaul," said Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. "He stood up to Russian aggression and promoted United States national security interests."

Casey said it was "dangerous" to even "entertain handing over an American citizen to an authoritarian Russian government with no rule of law."

McFaul tweeted out a thank you to the Senate after Thursday's vote.

98-0. Bipartisanship is not dead yet in the US Senate. Thank you all for your support. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 19, 2018

Also on Thursday, Sanders called on Putin to turn over the 12 Russians so they can stand trial in the USA, an unlikely scenario.

Contributing: Herb Jackson, Eliza Collins, Nicole Gaudiano and Christal Hayes.

