WASHINGTON – The White House is open to having a second accuser of Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate, Donald Trump's press secretary said Tuesday.

“Certainly we would be open to that, and that process could take place on Thursday,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told ABC’s “Good Morning America," referring to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in two days on another allegation against Kavanaugh.

Deborah Ramirez, a college classmate of Kavanaugh, told The New Yorker magazine that the future Supreme Court prospect exposed himself to her at a party when they were both freshmen at Yale University.

Kavanaugh is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as is Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of a sexual assault during a high school party.

In a pair of television appearances Tuesday, Sanders said Kavanaugh is being unfairly targeted by last minute accusations. Sanders the Senate should vote soon on his nomination.

"The president wants this process to come to a vote because that’s what’s supposed to happen in every single one of these instances where someone is nominated," Sanders told "Fox & Friends." "They go before, they have a hearing, and then the senators vote on it.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com