WASHINGTON – Sarah Huckabee Sanders attended Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner as a representative of the Trump administration, getting a front-row seat to a brutal roasting, courtesy of this year's entertainer Michelle Wolf.

For the second year in a row, President Trump did not attend the annual D.C. bash thrown by the White House Correspondents' Association. Instead, he held a rally in Washington, Mich., but commented on the night's events on Twitter Sunday morning.

"While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work. Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust ... the so-called comedian really 'bombed,' " he wrote.

The evening typically includes playful roasts of the president and vice versa for the media. Wolf, host of The Break premiering in May on Netflix, held absolutely nothing back, though she was just feet from the White House press secretary.

"I'm a little starstruck," Wolf began. "I love you as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid's Tale."

Wolf's digs got increasingly rough as the night went on.

"I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful," Wolf said, setting up her next jab. "She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies."

"I'm never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders," Wolf continued. "Is it Sarah Sanders? Is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Is it Cousin Huckabee? Is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? Like, what's Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women?"

The sharpness and vulgarity caught some in the audience off-guard. Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer wrote on Twitter that the dinner was a "disgrace."

Earlier in the night, Spicer told USA TODAY on the red carpet that he was looking forward to the evening.

“No pressure,” he said, smiling. “It’s fun, it’s relaxing, a lot less intense, but it’s an opportunity, more than anything, to catch up with folks that I haven’t seen in a while.”

He also lauded the importance of the First Amendment, a traditional theme of the dinner.

“I think people have got to remember that there’s a lot to the First Amendment," Spicer said. "It’s not just about the media. It’s about everybody having an opportunity to express themselves. And I think sometimes, while obviously a free and fair press is something that is vital to a democracy, people also have to remember that, as much as the press has a right to write or post or broadcast what they want, people have an equal right to share their views as well.”

Wolf clearly expressed her views of the other women in the Trump administration.

Targeting Kellyanne Conway, Wolf said, "Man, she has the perfect last name for what she does: Conway."

Ivanka Trump didn't escape Wolf's gaze, either. "She was supposed to be an advocate for women," Wolf said. "But it turns out, she's about as helpful to women as an empty box of tampons."

There were also plenty of Trump jokes. Here are a few of Wolf's most biting:

"Like a porn star says when she's about to have sex with a Trump, 'Let's get this over with.' "

"Tonight, I'm going to try to make fun of the president in a new way, in a way that I really think will get him. Mr. President, I don't think you're very rich. Like, I think you might be rich in Idaho, but in New York you're doing fine."

“(Trump) wants to give teachers guns, and I support that, because then they can sell them for things they need, like (school) supplies.”

"I know as much as some of you might want me to, it's 2018 and I'm a woman, so you cannot shut me up — unless you have Michel Cohen wire me $130,000."

“I did have a lot of jokes about cabinet members, but I had to scrap all of those because everyone has been fired. You guys have gone through cabinet members quicker than Starbucks throws out black people."

Wolf seemed to acknowledge the tension during her speech.

"You should've done more research before you (asked) me to do this," she said.

Elsewhere on Twitter, people praised and criticized Wolf's performance. "Great job at the #WHCD," one user wrote.

Great job at the #WHCD !! — Cindy Lou Who (@cindylhoo) April 29, 2018

"Had never seen Michelle Wolf's act before," another user wrote. "After #WHCA dinner tonight, can't wait for her new Netflix show. Washington insiders will gasp and tsk tsk, but she killed it, in my opinion."

Had never seen Michelle Wolf's act before. After #WHCA dinner tonight, can't wait for her new Netflix show. Washington insiders will gasp and tsk tsk, but she killed it, in my opinion. — TV MoJoe (@TVMoJoe) April 29, 2018

Others thought her jokes went too far.

"This is pathetic. Michelle Wolf going after @PressSec is not even funny. Just flat out pathetic," a member of the Twitterverse said.

This is pathetic. Michelle Wolf going after @PressSec is not even funny. Just flat out pathetic. — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) April 29, 2018

Michelle Wolf is what happens when the Left loses its capacity for comedy. They have nothing but hackneyed insults and late night tears because the President is much funnier than they are! #WHCD — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 29, 2018

Another called it "vile." "If I'm ever blessed with a daughter, I'd want her to grow up like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, never #MichelleWolf."

Wolf didn't get a free pass from the media, either.

NBC's Andrea Mitchell tweeted that Wolf "grossly insulted" Sanders.

Apology is owed to @PressSec and others grossly insulted ny Michelle Wolf at White House Correspondents Assoc dinner which started with uplifting heartfelt speech by @margarettalev - comedian was worst since Imus insulted Clinton’s — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 29, 2018

And MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski thought the jabs got too personal.

Women who use their government positions to spread lies and misinformation deserve to face the same withering criticism as men. But leave our looks out of it. Watching from home, I hurt for Sarah, her husband and her children. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 29, 2018

