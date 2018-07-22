WASHINGTON – A military jet intercepted a small plane flying near President Donald Trump’s golf resort in New Jersey on Saturday, but investigators determined the pilot was not a threat, the White House said Sunday.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said that an F-16 intercepted the plane, which was flying in restricted airspace near the president’s Trump National Golf Club, at about 12:30 p.m. The plane landed at Sky Manor airport in Pittstown, New Jersey.

Trump spent the weekend at the resort near Bedminster and is set to return to Washington later Sunday.

“The aircraft was met upon landing,” Walters said in a statement. “The pilot [was] interviewed by law enforcement and deemed a non-threat.”

The incident comes days after a protesting paraglider flew within 200 feet of the president at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland last weekend. The Greenpeace protester swooped in carrying a banner that read, "Trump Well Below Par #Resist."

