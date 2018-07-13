Amazon’s first branded hardware popularized the eBook category more than a decade ago. To varying degrees, all the current Kindles do a bang-up job of replicating the reading experience of paper in digital form. Each lets avid readers tap into a vast library of eBook titles. And each model offers excellent battery life.

But with five different models, choosing which one to buy can be difficult. Here's a critical look at the five offerings and our choice for which one to buy.

Kindle

Pre-Prime Day price: $79.99 (with 'special offers’ ads)

Pro: Cheapest price for solid glare-free e-reader with large library of audiobooks and built-in Audible capability.

Con: Lowest resolution Kindle reader. Not waterproof. No built-in light for reading in the dark. Wi-Fi only.

Kindle Kids Bundle

Pre-Prime Day price: $99.99 (no ads)

Pro. Same as entry level Kindle except it comes with kid-friendly cover, and 2-year no-questions-asked guarantee.

Con. Same as entry level Kindle.

Kindle Paperwhite

Pre-Prime Day price: $119.99 (with ads)

Pro: Excellent overall value for the price. Adds light for reading in the dark.

Con: Not waterproof.

Kindle Voyage

Pre-Prime Day price: $199.99 (with ads)

Pro. Thin, high resolution reader is a terrific way to devour a bestseller. Front light adapts to environment you are reading in.

Con. Pricey. Not waterproof.

Kindle Oasis

Pre-Prime Day price: $249.99 (with ads)

Pro: Waterproof reader let you consume books in pool or tub. 7-inch screen is largest in Kindle lineup. More storage. Light and ergonomically satisfying. Touchscreen and page turn buttons.

Con. Way more expensive than other Kindles, this model will be overkill for many digital bookworms.

Best Kindle for you: The Paperwhite. It's not cheapest, or most expensive but it's a good value for what you get. Notably, it does a fine job t of making you forget that you're reading in digital form.

What else to know: The prices shown here reflect `special offers,' which are essentially sponsored screen savers and personalized adds that show up on your device. You'll have to have Internet connectivity to act on or purchase any of these offers. But if you're uncomfortable with the idea of such ads, you can pay more for certain Kindle models upfront, For example, the price of the entry level Kindle climbs $20 to $99.99, if you buy it without special orders.

Another decision to make on some models is whether to purchase a Kindle with cellular connectivity, or to do with Wi-Fi only. If you opt for cellular in addition to Wi-Fi, it means you can purchase and download books when you're out and about when you likely wouldn't otherwise have Internet access. You will pay more however.The Paperwhite with cellular and Wi-Fi costs $189.99 (with special offers) as opposed to $119.99 for the Wi-Fi only version. At least you don't pay for any monthly fees for cellular access.

All the current Kindles save the pricey Oasis come with 4GB of storage; the Oasis is available in 8GB or 32GB. Don't fret much about memory though--even a 4GB Kindle can store several thousand eBooks.

Amazon also sells various Kindle bundle, which include the reader itself, a case and the power adapter. Otherwise you'll have to supply your own USB adapter.

