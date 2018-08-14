Art Bird & Whiskey Bar: Where Lady Gaga goes for fried chicken

The scene: Superstar singer Lady Gaga caused quite the sensation in midtown Manhattan last month when she donned a red staff T-shirt and played bartender for guests at Art Bird & Whiskey Bar before sitting down and digging into the signature dish, fried chicken, herself. The celebrity’s enthusiasm for the new spot is understandable – it’s owned by her dad. Restaurateur Joe Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s father, already owns one well-known Big Apple eatery, Joanne Trattoria on the Upper West Side. But this new fast-casual concept pairs him with Southern-focused chef Art Smith, best known for formerly being Oprah Winfrey’s personal chef, giving it the clout of once-removed association from two of the most famous women in the world of entertainment.

Art Bird occupies a standalone four-sided kiosk in the middle of the lower-level dining hall concourse at Grand Central Station, a space that was a coffee and pastry stand until recently. It has been revamped with a semicircular enclosed dining area on the back side of the kiosk for patrons only, but only a low half-wall separates it from the hustle and bustle and communal public dining of the food hall. It feels a bit like an oasis in the eye of the storm, especially at the bar, but it’s still very much part of the loud and frenetic space. You order at the front of the counter, and if you are dining in (they do a brisk to-go business), take a numbered sign to a seat at one of the wooden tables or marble counter-railings, both adorned with red metal chairs. Food is served in open cardboard boxes and circular cardboard soup containers, both with disposable plastic utensils.

The back of the kiosk has been converted into a nine-seat bar with counter service. It’s a slightly elevated fast-casual concept in one of the busiest and most famous transit hubs in the world and also appeals to the countless local office workers on lunch breaks, though prices are very high for the setting and cuisine.

Reason to visit: Fried chicken, fried chicken sandwich, whiskey

The food: The menu is quite limited, but that’s not a bad thing, since it allows them to focus on their specialty, fried chicken, which is very good here. It’s a bit of an unusual approach to a food typically sold in various combinations and a la carte, as there is really only one option on the menu for the dish: Chef Art’s Mix Box, a two-piece serving of light and dark meat. The breakfast menu also offers chicken and waffles with maple syrup, which you can order all day. The pieces are surprisingly boneless, but not in the tasteless boneless breast cutlet way, but rather similar to Japanese style karaage fried chicken, with deboned whole pieces. This makes it easy to eat with a fork and knife, even flimsy plastic ones, and especially lends itself to the often difficult-to-eat chicken and waffle dish.

While there is a theory about cooking meat on the bone adding flavor, this chicken is plenty flavorful, and very juicy, though the dark meat is clearly superior to the deboned small breast, which is the size of a large thigh and just thick enough to get a bit bland in the center. That’s because while the meat is good and juicy, it’s the breading that steals the show — craggy, crunchy and heavily textured – and the way the pieces are prepared here gives it lots of surface area to cover. The breading is not hot like Nashville-style, but it is heavily seasoned and noticeably zesty, just delicious. But at $17 for a two-piece with biscuit and one side at a kiosk in a train station, it better be, as this is dear even by elevated New York standards.

The biscuit has the same homemade-with-extra-care feel as the chicken and is served warm and studded with lots of cheddar cheese and chopped green onion. It’s more savory than the typical Southern buttermilk biscuit, more of a fully integrated standalone dish than a bready side. The weak link was the cheese grits, the most interesting-sounding side choice, but I’d recommend the cole slaw, a classic flavor combo with fried chicken, or the sweet potato salad. The grits were amply cheesy and the first bite tasted good, but they were thin and liquidy and grew old fast.

The exemplary fried chicken carries over to the signature sandwich, which may be an even better choice than the box, though similarly pricey at $11 with no sides. It's a very generous boneless slab of chicken with the same great crust, served on an artisanal brioche-style bun with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced pickles and your choice of hot pepper mayo or green goddess mayo. These pickles are fantastic and really add a great layer of vinegary contrast to the chicken, whose breading is crunchy enough to stand up to the condiments without getting soggy, for a nice crispness in every bite. This is a standout chicken sandwich, though I’d suggest the unique and fresh-tasting green goddess dressing, which gets its color from chopped herbs, over the not-hot-enough hot pepper version.

Half of the restaurant’s name is devoted to adult beverages, and the menu for this is much broader than for food. There are 20 carefully curated whiskies, skewing American and Southern but including some higher-end single malt Scotch whisky (no “e” for the Scottish stuff) and a top-shelf Irish choice, Redbreast. The selection includes craft options such as a couple from Utah’s acclaimed High West distillery and classic bourbons and ryes, from $9 to $35 a glass. There is also a signature cocktail selection, decently sized wine list, bottled and canned craft and mass market beers, and a half-dozen craft beers on draught.

Previously, if you wanted to sit down and have an over-21 drink in Grand Central, your options were limited to the high-end spots such as Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse, Oyster Bar or the tony Campbell Apartment cocktail lounge. So the addition of a true bar to the more accessible dining hall is a significant change for the station, though to me it's the fried chicken that stars. It’s certainly convenient for lots of potential diners, given that an estimated three quarters of a million people pass through Grand Central daily, tens of thousands more work immediately around it, and several major hotels are close by. 2019 will see the arrival of the Long Island Railroad, expected to add another 80,000 or so commuters. In recent years the revitalization of the station has given them lots of interesting dining choices, from Scandinavian to Caribbean meat pies, but with the recent departures of Delaney Chicken and Cajun-focused Two Boots, Southern cuisine has been missing in action. And Art Bird brings it back.

Pilgrimage-worthy?: No, except maybe for die-hard Lady Gaga fans.

Rating: Yum! (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $$-$$$ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: 89 East 42nd Street, Lower Level Dining Concourse, New York; 646-779-3566.

