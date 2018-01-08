Courts this week blocked plans for the online release of 3D-printed guns, which would allow anyone with the right machine and materials to produce an untraceable a gun at home.

And while the legal battle over 3D-printed guns has been firing for years, a Texas-based company's announcement of "the age of the downloadable gun" has many Americans now asking: What is a 3D-printed gun, anyway, and how are they legal?

Here's what to know about 3D-printed guns, including their manufacturing, legality, reliability and the skepticism that surrounds them.

First off: What is 3D printing?

Machines known commonly as 3D use the same back-and-forth motion that any inkjet printer does, but instead of applying ink to paper they employ a process called "additive manufacturing." That means the machines apply layer after layer of a specific material — plastic, for example — in a specific shape until a three-dimensional object slowly arises. Plastic can be melted and fuse to form everything from eyeglass frames to surgical models to pieces of a gun — no molds or casts needed.

Can all 3D printers make guns?

Well, 3D printing remains relatively new technology and machines vary widely in quality, capabilities and price. Cheap ones can cost a few hundred dollars, but those needed to make a functional gun at home will cost several thousand dollars, at least.

Australian police with a $1,700 printer produced the Liberator — the plastic pistol from Texas-based Defense Distributed that set off the current legal quagmire — in 2013, The Guardian reported, but the gun shattered as soon as a bullet fired. A 3D-printed gun made of metal would likely fare better, the newspaper noted, but machines to make those cost over $100,000.

So 3D-printed guns don't work like 'normal' guns, then?

No: First, obviously, they can be made of plastic, making them more prone to shatter. And even if they don't explode at first fire, as this video shows, their plastic shells can't compare to the durability of traditional guns. They don't carry as many bullets as traditional guns either, the Chicago Tribune notes: Many 3D-printed guns hold only a round or two, requiring manual reloads, and can prove relatively inaccurate when fired.

One advantage of plastic guns over metal ones, theoretically: They could bypass a metal detector and take someone out on the other side with one shot. As law professor Jody Lynee Madeira told Newsweek, research shows a plastic gun's bullet could penetrate a human skull.

"An assassin who needed to use a one-shot gun — that would be perfectly safe for him — so long as he took someone out with the first shot,” Madeira, who teaches on the Second Amendment at Indiana University.

This May 10, 2013, file photo shows a plastic pistol that was completely made on a 3D-printer at a home in Austin, Texas.

Jay Janner, Austin American-Statesman via AP

So 3D-printed guns can bypass metal detectors?

A federal law called the Undetectable Firearms Act makes illegal any guns that don't go off in pass-through metal detectors. Such guns could, theoretically, include plastic 3D-printed guns. Plans ask users to insert a piece of metal into otherwise plastic guns to make them detectable. But a printed gun could still work without that metal, according to Newsweek, making it optional from a functioning standpoint.

Rick Myers, executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, told the Chicago Tribune that the possibility is "absolutely insane."

"When you think about all the rhetoric we here in our nation about tightening our borders and homeland security, and now we're going to put out there for anyone who wants a recipe for how to overcome ... TSA airport screenings or any other metal detector," he said.

What other security risks do 3D-printed guns pose? They're untraceable, with no background checks

Unlike store-bought firearms, 3D-printed guns don't require the serial numbers that let law enforcement trace ownership of a specific weapon. Such untraceable weapons are sometimes called "ghost guns."

And unlike gun retailers, 3D-printers don't require you to pass a background check before producing a gun part by part. That means such guns could fall into the hands of those not legally allowed to buy firearms including minors, criminals and the mentally ill.

But such loopholes exist already, though 3D-printed guns may widen them. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives already allows individuals to make guns at home "solely for personal use," provided they meet certain specifications for parts and detectability. Such unlicensed guns, 3D-printed or not, can't legally be sold.

If home-assembled guns already exist, what makes 3D-printed guns different?

Gun parts that let you assemble a firearm at home already exist freely and legally on the market, as Popular Mechanics explains: They come 80 percent completed, requiring tools to finish the parts and put the gun together.

In fact, Defense Distributed already sells a machine to make the aluminum frame for a gun, known as a receiver, for firearms such as the AR-15, the gun frequently used in American mass shootings.

The assembled gun is metal, not plastic, meaning it's more durable and accurate than 3D-printed guns, as Popular Mechanics' Kyle Mizokami notes. Buying and assembling parts is also cheaper and simpler than buying a 3D printer and making them at home.

In fact, Defense Distributed's blueprints often print only this receiver, Mizokami said, which the government classifies as a firearm alone. Non-plastic parts complete the functional gun.

If better homemade guns are already legal, will criminals use 3D-printed guns?

That's a question at the core of 3D-printed gun debate: Second Amendment advocates scoff at the idea that any criminal would realistically opt for a 3D-printed gun, given the hassle, unreliability and potential costs.

Stealing or assembling a gun would prove far easier for criminals than 3D printing one, Larry Keane, executive director of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, told the Chicago Tribune.

"If you're a gang banger in L.A., are you going to go out and spend tens of thousands of dollars to buy a printer to print a gun that doesn't work very well or are you just going to steal one?" he said.

But that may not always be true: Like all technology, 3D printing will rapidly improve in quality and cost, likely letting it produce more affordable and reliable firearms in the future. Until then, those firing the potentially faulty guns may face the greatest danger.

