A packed Apple store after the iPhone X launch

Apple

BALBOA ISLAND, Calif. — Every year, shortly after Labor Day, Apple execs stand before the world to show off new iPhones, and tout new features they hope will entice folks into ditching their older models and springing for new ones.

Most of the time, the chatter is focused on power -- more of it, with a faster response time and a sleeker, thinner body.

But if you ask consumers what's on their wish list, those features don't tend to make the conversation.

Crystal Rose, the owner of the Crystal Rose Island Therapy shop, wants to see more storage on the next iPhone

Jefferson Graham

We talked to iPhone owners recently, both on the streets here and in our Facebook and Twitter community. Power and size never made the cut. Longer battery life and unbreakable screen were the two most common themes, hands down.

Crystal Rose, who runs the Crystal Rose Island Therapy shop here, says she wants to see more storage on the next iPhone, "so I have no fear of losing photos."

In recent years, entry level phones from Apple came with 16 GB of storage, which is barely enough to fit a handful of apps and some photos and videos and the operating system. In 2017, Apple upped the entry level to 32 GB, but that's still small, as photo and video size continues to get bigger and bigger every year.

Many consumers like Danielle Heslatt of Indiana, have asked for "expandable storage," on new iPhones, similar to how Samsung does it with its premium Galaxy line. These phones have slots to plug in a microSD card, to effectively double or triple the phone's storage, depending on the size of the card. Consumers have been asking Apple this for years, but the company has yet to integrate it.

Battery life is a big issue for Michelle Rasmussen, who lives near Salt Lake City. She'd like to see a battery that "would last a week," she says. She adds that she'd be more than happy to get "a full day," from a charge.

Other hot button issues include the removal of the headphone jack back in 2015. Consumers want it back -- it's unlikely to return -- or at the very least, for Apple to find a way to listen to music on wired headphones and be able to charge the phone at the same time through the Lightning port.

"Can we rethink the shared charger and earbud port please," asks LeeAnn Marie of Orlando, on Twitter. "Puts a real damper on my work day when I have to decide between music and a dead phone."

Chris Raney of Irvine, California hopes for solar charging. "Just put the phone into the sun and get some juice," he says.

Can we rethink the shared charger and earbud port please? Puts a real damper on my work day when I have to decide between music and a dead phone. Yes I can get Bluetooth earbuds but even those have to be charged. — LeeAnn Marie (@LeeLeeMariexo) August 12, 2018

A much better battery. I can’t even go on a four hour walk around the city. — Beth Weissman (@beth_weissman) August 12, 2018

A durable charge cable pic.twitter.com/dbt1A0P3RR — seccad yazicioglu (@seccad) August 12, 2018

one that doesn't force me to update and slow down my older phone — SS 🐲 (@SwagStudios) August 12, 2018

At the beginning of the year, Apple admitted what many consumers always feared -- that software updates for iPhones intentionally slowed them down. Apple said it was so that the newer phones could keep up with declining batteries. But to many consumers, that was code for "planned obsolescence," and pushing them to buy new phones every two years.

"I want a new phone that runs well five plus years from release," Sean Rogan of North Carolina said on Facebook. "It is ridiculous than a $1,000 phone is designed to be a brick in 36 months."

After the outcry about "Batterygate," Apple apologized and made new replacement batteries available to consumers at a discount.

Apple is expected to introduce three new editions of the iPhone shortly after Labor Day. Stick with USA TODAY for the latest Apple updates.

