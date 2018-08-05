Deadpool is back from "gathering up all the gluten in the world and launching into space where it can never not hurt us again."

Joe Lederer/20th Century Fox via AP

Comcast is reportedly considering a move to outbid Disney's $52.4 billion offer for a collection of 21st Century Fox assets, including the original Star Wars films and Marvel franchises including Deadpool and the X-Men.

This could mean big changes for consumers, particularly fans of those popular film franchises, as well as the monthly bills they pay.

The planned offer by Internet and cable provider Comcast, worth $60 billion according to CNBC, would thwart Disney's plans to build out its streaming channels by buying some of Fox's prized entertainment assets. Besides movie and TV studios, these include Fox's one-third stake in Hulu and Fox's 22 regional sports networks.

In turn, Comcast would bulk up its own portfolio of films and TV shows to lure more Internet and cable subscribers. It's already the nation's largest provider of cable TV and broadband Internet service and owns NBC Universal and DreamWorks Animation.

Walt Disney Co., for its part, "made a good deal ... and we're going to remain confident in our ability to close," Disney CEO and chairman Robert Iger told CNBC Tuesday.

An impending battle between Comcast and Disney for much of Fox will make for entertaining theater. But the outcome could also have a ripple effect with consumers, whether they are watching on the big screen, on the living room flat screen, or have cut the cord and are streaming on their phone.

Here's what could happen.

New Netflix competitors

Holly Taylor of the television show The Americans speaks onstage during the FOX/FX Networks portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

Any streaming service would be stronger with a content portfolio bolstered by Fox movies such as Ice Age and TV shows such as The Americans.

Comcast is evidently envisioning building out its own broadband-delivered service, which could expand into Europe if it succeeds in acquiring U.K.-based satellite TV and Internet provider Sky. With rights to the Olympics and soccer broadcasts including the Premier League (through Sky), Comcast could create a sports-centric streaming service, for example.

The Sky deal is important to Disney, too. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who controls Fox, is attempting to acquire the 61% share of Sky it doesn't own so that Disney could possibly own Sky in its entirety if the Fox-Disney deal goes through.

Consumers might prefer Disney be the winning bidder for the Fox assets because the company has already announced a subscription streaming service to compete with Netflix in the works for 2019.

"There would definitely be a lot more content they would offer and more scale," said Tuna Amobi, an equity analyst at CFRA Research.

A larger portfolio might allow Disney to keep prices down, he says. Meanwhile, regulators might look more closely at a Comcast-Fox deal for possible price hikes since it's currently a provider of TV as well as content, Amobi said.

"That is an area where regulators have been more focused on potential backlash in terms of rising cable bills," he said.

Another plum is Hulu, which currently is a joint venture of ABC (Disney), NBC (Comcast), and Fox — each own 30% stakes — and Time Warner (10%).

Disney's acquisition could make it even a stronger service as it would likely morph into "the Disney flagship service," said Joel Espelien, an analyst with Plano, Texas-based research firm The Diffusion Group.

"Hulu is a credible No. 2 to Netflix," said Espelien.

Marvel team-ups

"Avengers: Infinity War" broke box office records.

Marvel

A Comcast bid could derail fans' dreams of a unification of the Marvel Comics canon for films.

Whichever media company acquires Fox will be able to expand its roster of superheroes as Fox owns the rights to Marvel characters including the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool (Deadpool 2, a sequel to the 2016 Ryan Reynolds-starring film, hits May 18).

When the first rumors of a Disney-Fox deal emerged in November 2017, Marvel fans got excited about the prospects of onscreen team-ups between The Avengers and the X-Men, with those two superhero franchises under one studio umbrella for the first time in two decades.

Comcast does have some Marvel superhero standing of its own, as its Universal unit has the rights to individual films starring The Incredible Hulk, as well as the rights to Namor the Sub-Mariner (Marvel's equivalent of DC's Aquaman).

Actor Mark Ruffalo has criticized Universal for failing to support another standalone Hulk film. Instead, Disney and Marvel have had to "work around Universal" to create a Hulk character arc in various Marvel films including the Avengers movies and Thor: Ragnarok, he said in an interview last year with BBC Radio 1.

So in other words, Comcast buying Fox could further dash any fans' dreams of an on-screen mash-up involving the X-Men and Marvel's largest superhero group, the Avengers.

A Star Wars disturbance

14. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) • Directed by: J.J. Abrams • Starring: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac • Domestic box office: $936.63 million ALSO READ: States Where Americans Are Paying the Most Taxes

Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Speaking of gaining force in the streaming wars, Fox currently has distribution rights to the first Star Wars film, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, and theatrical and home video rights to the other five pre-The Force Awakens films.

Should Disney add the Fox assets, the studio would gain complete rights to the entire Star Wars saga -- which it could unleash on its upcoming streaming service. That's a coup that Disney needs to make itself stand out from Netflix, Amazon and other Net video providers, says Kagan senior analyst Tony Lenoir. "Disney is banking on Star Wars and Marvel assets to differentiate itself when they eventually get to online delivery," he said.

A Comcast victory drives a star destroyer right through that plan. But Rich Greenfield, a media and technology analyst with financial services firm BTIG in New York, argues that it could keep monthly pay-TV prices down. Consumers rarely benefit when "you give programmers substantially greater leverage, where they are going to force consumers to take larger bundles of channels," he said. "So, to me, a Disney-Fox (deal) would be the worst consumer transaction."

Sports

Both Disney, which owns ESPN, and Comcast, which has nine NBC Sports regional networks, would benefit by scoring Fox's 22 regional sports networks, which are spread across the U.S. including YES (New York Yankees), Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket (UCLA, USC, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Clippers) and Fox Sports Ohio/SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland Cavaliers, Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State).

Since Disney last month launched ESPN Plus, a $4.99 monthly streaming service, some of that new content could find a home very quickly.

"Sports inevitably is going to be a major consideration one way or another in terms of the strategic rationale and motivation for Comcast or Disney," Amobi said.

Should a bidding war ensue, a loss would damage either side. Disney not only needs Star Wars, Marvel and Sky, but also Hulu, Espelien says. "I think at this point Disney would willing to pay almost any price to own Hulu," he said.

In its case, Comcast needs to snatch the last media crown jewels as an offensive and defensive move, Greenfield says. "There is no other large-scale media asset to buy," he said, "not to mention … the increased leverage that it would bring to Disney would be unprecedented in the sports-cable network world."

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

