Best and worst car brands of 2018

As auto sales hit their first slow period in years and margins are down, automakers must rely more on their reputations for quality and reliability to keep sales at current levels. According to the latest results of a highly regarded poll on auto industry customer satisfaction released Tuesday, some brands are better able to deliver a positive customer experience. These findings come from the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index, which surveys car owners on their overall service and product experience with specific auto brands. Scores range from 1 to 100. According to the latest edition, the experience of owning an automobile has improved. The industry-wide score for 2018 is 82, up from 81 in 2017. The best-rated brands this year are a make that held the spot last year and one that moved up several spots. At the other end of the list, one brand holds the unfortunate distinction of being by far the worst-rated in the ACSI. Notably, three of the five worst-ranked makes are Fiat Chrysler brands. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2018 ACSI rankings to determine the best and worst car brands of 2018.

24/7 Wall Street reviewed the 2018 ACSI rankings to determine the best and worst car brands of 2018.

1. Lexus • 2018 customer satisfaction index: 85 (tied) • 2017 customer satisfaction index: 86 • US YTD sales: 160,397 (-0.9%) • US YTD market share: 1.6% Lexus is once again tied as the top-ranked auto brand in the ACSI customer satisfaction survey. Since 2011, it has been one of the top five ranked brands in the survey. Lexus also notched second overall spot in Consumer Reports' 2017 Predicted Reliability Score and first overall in J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability Study.

1. Lexus

Lexus is once again tied as the top-ranked auto brand in the ACSI customer satisfaction survey. Since 2011, it has been one of the top five ranked brands in the survey. Lexus also notched second overall spot in Consumer Reports' 2017 Predicted Reliability Score and first overall in J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability Study.

2. Volvo

Volvo tied Lexus as the top car brand in the 2018 ACSI. Volvo's 85 score marks the brand's best ever result in the survey. Volvo has also performed well in terms of sales, reporting a 27.6% increase in the number of vehicles sold thus far in 2018 compared to the same period last year. This is the largest increase of any car brand to receive an ACSI score.

3. Subaru

Like in years past, Subaru owners are among the most satisfied with their vehicles. The Japanese automaker has scored at least 82 out of 100 in the ACSI ranking in each of the last seven years. Consumer Reports also says Subaru's 2018 model year vehicles are the sixth most reliable class of new cars, up five spots from the previous year.

4. Lincoln

While the Ford brand itself is one of the worst-performing car makes in this year's ACSI survey, its luxury brand fares much better, improving from a score of 83 last year to tie with Subaru for third best in customer satisfaction. Sales, however, are down by more than 10% through the first seven months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

5. Toyota • 2018 customer satisfaction index: 83 (tied) • 2017 customer satisfaction index: 86 • US YTD sales: 1,286,524 (+5.9%) • US YTD market share: 12.8% Toyota is the only car brand that ranks highly in terms of market share and overall owner satisfaction. Chevrolet and Ford are the only other car brands with a market share greater than 10%, but neither ranked among the top 20 car brands in the 2018 ACSI. 2018 model year Toyotas received the highest average reliability score from Consumer Reports.

5. Toyota

Toyota is the only car brand that ranks highly in terms of market share and overall owner satisfaction. Chevrolet and Ford are the only other car brands with a market share greater than 10%, but neither ranked among the top 20 car brands in the 2018 ACSI. 2018 model year Toyotas received the highest average reliability score from Consumer Reports.

6. Audi

Like many luxury automakers, Volkswagen's Audi brand ranks fairly high in this index, improving from a score of 82 in 2017. This year's score is also a substantial improvement over the brand's performance in 2014, its first year appearing on the ACSI, when it scored 79, tied for third worst among all auto brands considered that year.

7. Honda

After coming in as one of the less-satisfactory car brands with the 2017 model year, Honda improved its score from 81 to 83 and vaulted several places on the list to a tie for fifth. Though Honda's overall sales are down so far this year, sales have improved in the quarter ending in June compared to the same quarter last year. Particularly, SUV sales have improved.

8. Mercedes-Benz

While car quality represents a large part of overall car brand satisfaction, the car buying experience also factors into car ownership satisfaction. Mercedes-Benz scored a 9 out of 10 in J.D. Power's 2018 dealership experience rankings.

9. Cadillac • 2018 customer satisfaction index: 82 (tied) • 2017 customer satisfaction index: 83 (through Q2) • US YTD sales: 75,949 (+5.4%) • US YTD market share: 0.9% Cadillac has had its share of struggles, but there are signs of light for the GM brand. General Motors' highest-ranked make on this list also reported a 5.4% sales increase in the first half of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

9. Cadillac

Cadillac has had its share of struggles, but there are signs of light for the GM brand. General Motors' highest-ranked make on this list also reported a 5.4% sales increase in the first half of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

10. BMW

BMW is tied with other luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac, as well as Volkswagen, for the eighth best customer satisfaction score of 2018. BMW's 2018 class also scored high marks from J.D. Power, which ranked BMW as one of the top quality car brands for 2018, giving it a perfect 10 for mechanical quality. Consumer Reports also said BMW is one of the most reliable brands of the year.

11. Volkswagen

It has been three years since a carbon emissions scandal rocked the German automaker. The company's sales plummeted as a result, and the brand's image suffered severely. The company may only now be starting to recover. From 2010 through 2014, the company averaged a score of 84. It scored 80 in 2015, a 78 in 2016, and a 79 in 2017. The company received an 82 this year, returning to the industry average score for the first time since the scandal.

12. Acura

Luxury brands tend to have much higher customer satisfaction ratings than mass-market cars, and while Acura outperforms the majority of car brands on this list, it is one of the worst-rated luxury brands. Sales of Acura are also down 2.4% through the first seven months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

13. Mini • 2018 customer satisfaction index: 80 (tied) • 2017 customer satisfaction index: 0 • US YTD sales: 26,932 (+1.3%) • US YTD market share: 0.3% Mini's customer satisfaction score of 80 falls below the industry average of 82. However, the small car brand still has its positives, as it is one of just four car brands to score a perfect 10 in dealer experience, according to J.D. Power. Mini is one of the smallest carmakers the ACSI ranks, as its market share is just 0.3%. Its year to date sales are up 1.3% compared to the same period last year.

13. Mini

Mini's customer satisfaction score of 80 falls below the industry average of 82. However, the small car brand still has its positives, as it is one of just four car brands to score a perfect 10 in dealer experience, according to J.D. Power. Mini is one of the smallest carmakers the ACSI ranks, as its market share is just 0.3%. Its year to date sales are up 1.3% compared to the same period last year.

14. Ram

Fiat-Chrysler comes out looking far from perfect in the 2018 ACSI ratings. All five of its ACSI-ranked brands underperform the industry average of 82, and three of the five worst-ranked brands are Fiat-Chrysler brands. However, the automaker's Ram truck line, ranked for the first time this year, is tied with Jeep as the best scoring of the company's brands.

15. GMC

GMC had the second worst drop in customer satisfaction in the 2018 ACSI ranking. The GM brand of vans, SUVs, and trucks declined from a rank of 84 last year, then tied with Mercedes-Benz for fourth best overall.

16. Hyundai

Hyundai ranks among the 10 best car brands in both J.D. Power's quality and dependability rankings and Consumer Reports' reliability ranking, but reviews of overall customer satisfaction in the ACSI survey are below average. The brand's ACSI score fell to 80 in 2018 from 83 last year. Sales of Hyundai are down 2.6% through the first seven months of the year, compared to the same period in 2017.

17. Mazda

Mazda's score fell from 82 in 2017 to 80 in 2018. The brand's score declined even as the industry average rose from 81 to 82. Sales of the Japanese automaker have improved, however, and are up 11.5% this year through July compared to the same period in 2017.

18. Jeep • 2018 customer satisfaction index: 80 (tied) • 2017 customer satisfaction index: 80 • US YTD sales: 574,928 (+20.9%) • US YTD market share: 5.7% Jeep sales rose by more than 20% through the first seven months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. It is the only one of the Fiat-Chrysler's major brands to report sales growth over that period. It is also one of the company's two brands, along with Ram, to score at least an 80.

18. Jeep

Jeep sales rose by more than 20% through the first seven months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. It is the only one of the Fiat-Chrysler's major brands to report sales growth over that period. It is also one of the company's two brands, along with Ram, to score at least an 80.

19. Buick

Buick's sales have faltered of late and are down slightly through the first half of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. In recent years, the brand's rating in the ACSI has plummeted from a high of 88 in 2010.

20. Nissan

Nissan is one of eight car brands that scored an 80 in the 2018 ACSI ranking. The Japanese automaker has struggled in 2018, reporting steep sales drops in several months. On a positive note for the brand, Nissan scored a 9 out of 10 for overall quality in 2018 from J.D. Power.

21. Kia

Kia scored an 82 on the ACSI last year after receiving less than an 80 in both previous years. But the South Korean brand regressed in 2018, scoring a 79. Kia sales are also down 1.6% in 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

22. Chevrolet

The third largest selling auto brand after Toyota and Ford, GM's Chevrolet division's sales are up by more than 5% so far this year. The brand receives a 9 out of 10 on JD Power's overall quality ratings and a 10 for its dealership experience. However, the brand does not perform as well on the 2018 ACSI, falling from a score of 81 in 2017 to 79 in 2018.

23. Mitsubishi

Japanese auto brand Mitsubishi has only been rated by the ACSI for four years, but it has never scored better than 79. The brand had been performing poorly for years, but the company has recently shown signs of life. Sales are up 23.4% through the first seven months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

24. Infiniti • 2018 customer satisfaction index: 78 (tied) • 2017 customer satisfaction index: 0 • US YTD sales: 81,917 (-9.0%) • US YTD market share: 0.8% Luxury auto brands tend to perform much better on the ACSI than mass-market brands. Infiniti is the notable exception to the rule as the only luxury brand to score below average in 2018. The brand received a score of just 78 this year. It was unrated last year.

24. Infiniti

Luxury auto brands tend to perform much better on the ACSI than mass-market brands. Infiniti is the notable exception to the rule as the only luxury brand to score below average in 2018. The brand received a score of just 78 this year. It was unrated last year.

25. Fiat

Fiat's launch in the United States has been by most measures a disaster for Fiat Chrysler. The brand never managed to gain a foothold in the U.S. market, and sales continue to plummet -- down by a staggering 43.7% year-to-date, by far the largest decline of any auto brand on this list. Fiat cars also rank among the worst in several measures of quality and customer satisfaction. The good news for the company is that the brand moved out of the worst overall slot in the 2017 ACSI to tie for third-worst with Infiniti.

26. Ford

The Ford brand has been the most popular in the U.S. in 2018, with a 14% U.S. market share compared to second-place Toyota's 12.8% share. But America's top-selling auto brand also has one of the worst customer satisfaction ratings. Ford's ACSI score fell from 79 in 2017 to 77 in 2018, tied for second worst among all car brands.

27. Dodge

Like each of the five brands with the worst customer satisfaction reviews in 2018, Dodge sales are down -- by 3.5% in the first seven months of 2018 compared to the same period last year. In addition to tying with Ford for the second worst ACSI score in 2018, the brand also rates poorly in several other quality measures. It scores a 1 out of 10 on J.D. Power's Dealership Experience rating, and it is the fourth worst ranked auto brand in Consumer Reports' car reliability scorecard.

28. Chrysler • 2018 customer satisfaction index: 74 • 2017 customer satisfaction index: 79 • US YTD sales: 100,254 (-13.1%) • US YTD market share: 1.0% No auto brand ranked worse or fell harder in the rankings than Chrysler, which dropped from a 79 score in 2017 to 74 in 2018, the worst score of any car brand by three points. This is just one of many struggles for a manufacturer in which all five rated brands score below the industry average. Sales of Chrysler fell by 13.1% year to date.

28. Chrysler

No auto brand ranked worse or fell harder in the rankings than Chrysler, which dropped from a 79 score in 2017 to 74 in 2018, the worst score of any car brand by three points. This is just one of many struggles for a manufacturer in which all five rated brands score below the industry average. Sales of Chrysler fell by 13.1% year to date.

Detailed findings and methodology

The latest survey indicates that U.S. car manufacturers continue to underperform international car manufacturers in customer satisfaction. This year, U.S. carmakers received a score of 79, down by a point for the second year in a row. European brands remained at 82 for the third year in a row, while Asian brands fell to an average of 81.

Luxury and mass-market vehicles also cluster at opposite ends of the customer satisfaction survey. Most brands reviewed are mass-market vehicles, but Luxury brands represented the majority of makes that received an 82 or above. Only one luxury brand scored below an 82.

The overall customer experience tends to correspond to the success of these brands. Of the 11 brands that scored the industry average of 82 or better in customer satisfaction, year-to-date 2018 sales are up compared to the same period in 2017. Of the 17 brands that scored below 82, 11 posted declining year-to-date sales.

To determine the best and worst car brands of 2018, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed customer satisfaction scores from the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Automobile Report 2018. The report is based on 4,649 customer survey responses between August 11, 2017 and July 31, 2018. Sales and market share data came from GoodCarBadCar.net, with the exception of the four GM brands -- Cadillac, GMC, Buick, and Chevrolet. In the case of GM, which began this year reporting sales on a quarterly rather than a monthly basis, year-to-date sales estimates and change for the four brands are through the second quarter of 2018. All other sales estimates are through July 2018. To estimate year-to-date market share, 24/7 Wall Street assigned the four GM brands a July sales figure based on an average of the first six months of sales for 2018.

