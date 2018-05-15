Joe Perez, center, was one of four people killed in the shooting at the Waffle House in Antioch on April 22, 2018.

Submitted by Trisha Perez

NASHVILLE — The family of one of four people killed in a Nashville-area Waffle House in April is suing the father of Travis Reinking, the man accused of carrying out the attack.

The family of Joe Perez filed a civil lawsuit Monday against Jeffrey Reinking in Tazewell County, Ill., where the Reinkings live. The lawsuit states Jeffrey Reinking is responsible in part for the attack because he gave his son several weapons, even after the state of Illinois revoked the suspected gunman's authorization to own weapons in the state.

“When (Jeffrey Reinking) was asked by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to take possession of Travis Reinking’s firearms, including the Bushmaster AR-15, and agreed not to allow Travis Reinking to have access to those weapons, he gratuitously assumed a duty to the community of those who came or were to come in the vicinity of Travis Reinking, including Joe R. Perez, Jr. and the other guests or workers at the Waffle House, to secure those weapons so that Travis Reinking did not have access to them,” the lawsuit states.

May 14: President Trump thanks Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. for 'quick thinking'

May 8: What the Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. plans to do with $229K GoFundMe donations

Reinking is accused of using the AR-15 assault-style weapon to kill four people and injure others in an early morning attack on the Waffle House, in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, Tenn., on April 22. Accosted by restaurant patron James Shaw Jr. while trying to reload, Reinking fled the Waffle House on foot, according to Nashville police.

He eluded capture for 34 hours before Nashville police tracked him down in the woods, a short distance from the site of the shooting.

Joe Perez was one of four victims killed in the Waffle House shooting. Perez, 20, moved to Nashville from Texas in December to work for his brother’s new moving business.

His mother, Trisha Perez, said her son had one of those smiles that would make you “feel like everything was all right.”

After Travis Reinking was arrested, Trisha Perez said she was relieved and hoped he spent his life behind bars for the suffering he caused so many families.

The lawsuit seeks "an amount more than $50,000" in damages.

"The family of Joey Perez wants to understand the events giving rise to this senseless tragedy. Part of that inquiry requires learning how — and why — Travis Reinking came to possess the AR-15 assault rifle used to take four innocent lives and injure others," said John Day, an attorney representing the Perez family.

Jeffrey Reinking gave his son guns, but may not have violated the law

While Jeffrey Reinking admitted he provided Travis Reinking with weapons — including the rifle police believe was used in the Waffle House attack — it's unclear whether Jeffrey Reinking violated any laws.

In July 2017, Travis Reinking tried to gain access to a restricted area of the White House. It was his latest interaction with law enforcement.

May 7: Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking to get mental health exam

May 7: Shirl Baker, mother of Waffle House shooting victim DeEbony Groves, accepts daughter's diploma

After the U.S. Secret Service arrested him, the FBI worked with local Illinois authorities to revoke Travis Reinking's state-issued gun ownership authorization card.

They did not revoke the authorization because of the arrest, but rather because Travis Reinking was no longer a resident of Illinois. He had moved to Colorado, and had a Colorado driver's license at the time.

When Illinois sheriff's deputies came to revoke Travis Reinking's gun authorization, they allowed Jeffrey Reinking to take possession of his son's four guns.

"(The father) was advised that he needed to keep the weapons secure and away from Travis. (The father) stated he would comply," reads a report from the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office.

May 2: Dwyane Wade surprises Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.

May 1: Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. who grabbed gun may get invitation to the White House

It's unclear when, but Jeffrey Reinking did return the weapons to his son.

After Travis Reinking's arrest in Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it did not appear he violated any gun laws in the state by owning the weapons.

Contributing: Nate Rau, The Tennessean. Follow Dave Boucher on Twitter: @Dave_Boucher1

April 29: One came to Waffle House to eat. One came to kill, police say. How two worlds collided.

April 29: Predators honor Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. during Game 2

April 29: Waffle House shooting victim DeEbony Groves sang 'Jesus Loves Me' before she was killed

April 26: Nashville Waffle House hero's gofundme for victims is booming, and so is one for his child

April 26: Police found more than 1,000 rounds of ammo, video footage in Travis Reinking's apartment

April 25: History of red flags didn't keep guns out of hands of Waffle House shooting suspect

April 24: Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. created fundraiser for victims, now there's one for his daughter

April 24: No bond for accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking; judge reverses decision of magistrate

April 23: Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking jailed on $2 million bond

April 23: Did Waffle House shooting suspect's father violate gun laws by returning his weapons?

April 22: Waffle House suspect Travis Reinking deemed himself a 'sovereign citizen,' part of anti-government group

April 22: Waffle House shooting: Suspect previously arrested outside White House

April 22: Waffle House shooting witness describes scene: 'My heart was beating, my limbs weren't working'

April 22: A 29-year-old man saved numerous lives during Tennessee Waffle House shooting, police say

April 22: Tennessee Waffle House shooting: 4 dead, suspect at large may be armed

Waffle House shooting: multiple people killed and injured Four people died after a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn. early April 22, 2018 according to Metro Nashville Police. The alleged gunman, identified as Travis Reinking, 29, opened fire at 3:25 a.m. ET at the restaurant in Antioch, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Nashville. A customer wrestled the rifle away from the man, who fled on foot on Murfreesboro Pike after shedding the coat, police said. 01 / 06 Four people died after a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn. early April 22, 2018 according to Metro Nashville Police. The alleged gunman, identified as Travis Reinking, 29, opened fire at 3:25 a.m. ET at the restaurant in Antioch, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Nashville. A customer wrestled the rifle away from the man, who fled on foot on Murfreesboro Pike after shedding the coat, police said. 01 / 06

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com