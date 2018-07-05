The red-hot video game Fortnite is preparing to host a special guest: The central villain in Marvel's blockbuster film Avengers Infinity War.

On Monday, developers at Epic Games confirmed a "limited time mashup" beginning Tuesday featuring Fortnite and Thanos, the villain who fights Earth's mightiest heroes in this year's biggest film.

Epic would only confirm the event through a tweet with few details, but a report from Entertainment Weekly said Fortnite will feature a special version of its Battle Royale mode where players can wield the Infinity Gauntlet and turn into Thanos.

The update will launch for free across all platforms on PC, console and mobile.

Fortnite Battle Royale is a competitive mashup of The Hunger Games and Minecraft, where 100 players land on a remote island, collect resources, and attempt to survive as the last person standing.

The video game has slowly surged in popularity, but took off in March following a live video stream with hip hop star Drake and Fortnite streamer Ninja.

