A dramatic aircraft collision on the ground at Turkey's Istanbul Ataturk Airport threatens to go viral among aviation circles after it was captured on video.

In the video, the tail of a stationary Turkish Airbus Airbus A321 jet appears to get sheared off after being clipped by the wing of a taxiing Airbus A330 widebody jet Sunday.

Officials of Seoul-based Asiana tell The Korea Times the collision damaged the wing of the Asiana A330.

The newspaper reports:

"According to the ... airline and international media, the Asiana Airbus A330 heading for Incheon was taxiing on the runway of Istanbul Ataturk Airport before its starboard wing tip touched the Turkish A321's stabilizer. The collision resulted in a fire on the Turkish jet, forcing fire crews to rush to the scene."

Video of the incident appears to have first been posted to YouTube by a user under the handle of “tunderboy.” A Turkish-language aviation-themed site also posted multiple photos showing damage to the Turkish plane following the incident.

Turkish Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement to FlightGlobal.com, adding no one was injured.

Citing images of the collision posted to social media, FlightGlobal identifies the Asiana A330’s registration number as HL7792 an the Turkish jet’s number as TC-JMM.

Plane collisions at busy airports are not uncommon, but they rarely result in incidents as dramatic as the one seen in Istanbul.

In the U.S., perhaps one of the most memorable recent incidents of the type came in 2011, when an Air France A380 superjumbo jet clipped the tail of a smaller Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet operated by Delta Connection. The collision violently spun the CRJ, though no one was injured. (Video via YouTube).

