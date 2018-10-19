The University of Southern California will pay $215 million in an "agreement in principle" to patients treated by Dr. George Tyndall, a campus gynecologist who has been accused of sexual assault by hundreds of women.

The university said Friday it will pay $2,500 to all students who received health services from Tyndall. Students who are willing to "provide further details about their experience" will be compensated up to $250,000, according to a statement from Wanda Austin, Interim President of USC.

The announcement comes after 93 former students filed two class-action lawsuits Thursday against the school for failing to address complaints about the doctor. More than 500 current and former USC students have made accusations against Tyndall to the university and local law enforcement.

Twenty of the 93 women from the latest suit came forward to speak about Tyndall in a news conference on Thursday. Dana Loewy claimed Tyndall assaulted her during an examination in 1993.

"I am part of an accidental sisterhood of hundreds of women because the university we love betrayed our trust," Loewy said.

For three decades, Tyndall was the only full-time gynecologist at USC's student health clinic. He retired last year after a USC investigation found evidence of wrongdoing as a medical professional, according to Time and NBC. In August, Tyndall's medical license was suspended, according to the Associated Press.

Tyndall routinely made "crude comments," took photographs of patients, disguised groping as medical treatment and assaulted patients, according to AP reports. He also allegedly made racist statements to patients of color.

The USC Board of Trustees is completing an independent investigation into the USC student health center, according to a statement released Friday by Rick Caruso, chair of the USC board of trustees.

"Through all of these efforts, the Board is hopeful that we will continue to rebuild trust within our community," Caruso. "Your support is critical to our success. USC is one of the finest universities in the world. We, along with President Austin, will continue to work to make it even stronger for our students, patients, faculty, staff, and alumni."

Tyndall has denied the allegations and has not been charged with any sexual misconduct. The Los Angeles police and the Los Angeles County district attorney's office are both reviewing allegations against Tyndall, according to NBC news.

USC has also been criticized for years for failing to take female students' claims seriously. During Thursday's news conference, two women said they called USC's hotlines to file complaints about Tyndall, but they received no response or further support from the school. USC denied allegations that it covered up complaints, according to the BBC.

