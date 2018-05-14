Israeli border policemen walk next to a man wearing an American flag outside the Old City on May 13, 2018 in Jerusalem, Israel. Israel mark Jerusalem Day celebrations the 51th anniversary of its capture of Arab east Jerusalem in the Six Day War of 1967. One day before US will move the Embassy to Jerusalem.

U.S. Embassy moves to Jerusalem amid no shortage of controversy

As the U.S. Embassy in Israel is set to be moved to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in a Monday ceremony, President Trump's national security adviser John Bolton called the controversial decision a "recognition of reality." On ABC’s This Week, Bolton said the move will "make it easier" to reach a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. If that's true, it's not immediately clear: Senior Palestinian official Ahmad Majdalani called for "a huge, popular day of rage everywhere" on Monday as Israeli police braced for demonstrations. Palestinians seek East Jerusalem, including the walled Old City, as the capital of their future state.

Admitted to cheating, but denies blackmail: Missouri's governor goes on trial this week

This week, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will make history as the first sitting governor in the state to go on trial for a felony. Greitens admitted Jan. 10 that he cheated on his wife but denied blackmailing the woman with a partially nude photograph. He was indicted Feb. 22 by a St. Louis grand jury on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison. And Missouri lawmakers say they have enough signatures to consider impeaching the Republican. Elected in 2016, Greitens billed himself as an outsider intent on taking down "corrupt career politicians."

Was autopilot on during Tesla crash? Police want to know

A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature rear-ended a fire department truck at 60 mph on Friday, apparently without braking before impact. But it's unknown if the Autopilot feature was engaged, and information on what the driver may have told investigators about the crash likely wouldn't be available before Monday, said police in South Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City. The cause of the Friday evening crash, involving a Tesla Model S and a fire department mechanic truck stopped at a red light, was under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating at least two other crashes involving Tesla vehicles.

An airline spat may be over: United States, Emirates strike a deal

The United States and the United Arab Emirates signed a deal Friday to resolve a years-old spat over alleged Emirati government subsidies to its airlines and accusations of unfair competition in the U.S. In a letter, the Emiratis state they currently have no plans to add more so-called "Fifth Freedom flights" in which passengers can fly to or from the United States to third countries without ever setting foot in the UAE. Those flights have long been the bane of the U.S. carriers, who argue the flights undercut their own routes. The deal is expected to be announced Monday when the Emirati foreign minister visits Washington, according to a State Department official.

NBC rescues 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' one day after Fox canceled it

NBC has rescued acclaimed but low-rated comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a day after Fox canceled the series, sparking a fan outcry on social media. The cast and producers tweeted simultaneously about the news at midnight ET Friday; NBC will announce its schedule Sunday and unveil it to advertisers Monday at Radio City Music Hall. The series, wrapping up its fifth season May 20, will return for 13 new episodes but likely won't resurface until early 2019. NBC's Universal Television owns the comedy, which stars Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher and is set in a police precinct, so extending it figures to increase profits on the show.

