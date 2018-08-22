WASHINGTON – The U.S. and China hit each other with a fresh round of tariffs on Thursday as midlevel envoys between the two nations prepared to meet for a second consecutive day to look for ways to end a trade standoff that shows no signs of letting up.

The Trump administration levied 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese imports, a move that could mean U.S. consumers will pay more for dozens of products including farm equipment, motorcycles, mopeds, electronics and plastics.

China retaliated with an equal amount of tariffs on more U.S. imports, including large passenger cars, motorcycles and baby carriages.

The Chinese government also criticized the new round of U.S. tariffs as a violation of World Trade Organization rules and said it would file a legal challenge.

In Washington, a Chinese delegation led by Vice Minister Wang Shouwen was preparing to sit down for a second day of trade talks with U.S. officials led by David Malpass, the undersecretary of Treasury for international affairs. The talks are not expected to produce any concrete results but could set the stage for other negotiations later this year.

The new tariffs are the second round of $50 billion in duties the Trump administration announced earlier this summer in a broader dispute involving complaints of Chinese theft of U.S. technology and intellectual property.

The first wave of tariffs took effect in July and affected $34 billion in Chinese imports, including farm equipment, motor vehicles, medical equipment and products made of aluminum and steel.

China answered the first wave of tariffs by slapping an extra 25 percent duty on 545 products from the United States, including soybeans, electric cars, orange juice, whiskey, salmon and cigars.

Beijing is expected to retaliate for the second round of tariffs by placing duties on more U.S. products.

Further ratcheting up the pressure, President Donald Trump has threatened a 10 or 25 percent tariff on another $200 billion in Chinese imports later this year. If enacted, that would mean that half of China’s $500 billion in imports to the U.S. are subject to tariffs.

Contributing: The Associated Press

