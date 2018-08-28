The fleet and hubs of United Airlines
It’s no secret that college football is big business.

That’s not lost on United Airlines, which says it’s using a mix of additional flights and bigger planes to boost capacity to college football hot spots such as State College, Pennsylvania; South Bend, Indiana; and Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Some major airports close to big universities – including Detroit, Oklahoma City and Columbus, Ohio – are also getting a season-long boost in capacity.

In total, United is adding flights on 17 of its routes to 11 airports near big-time football campuses. Eight other routes to six different airports are getting bigger aircraft. The changes take effect in September and will remain on the schedule through November.

United says the move will add 204,000 total seats to those markets during the period, an average daily increase of 2,200 seats to those destinations on a year-over-year basis.

“Each fall, football fans travel from near and far to cheer on their alma matter or favorite college team,” Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network, said in a statement. “Football brings families, friends and classmates together for thrilling and memorable moments, which is why we’ve added over 204,000 seats to top college markets this fall to help our customers more easily get to these exciting games.”

Scroll down for a complete list of college football markets where United is increasing its fall schedule:

Columbia, South Carolina

Nearest teams: University of South Carolina, Clemson

Chicago O’Hare: Three daily round-trip flights, up from two

Washington Dulles: Three daily round-trip flights, up from two

College Station, Texas

Nearest teams Texas A&M University

Houston Bush Intercontinental: Three daily round-trip flights, up from two

Columbus, Ohio

Nearest team: Ohio State

Newark Liberty: Eight daily round-trip flights, up from seven

Detroit

Nearest team: University of Michigan

Newark Liberty: Seven daily round-trip flights, up from six

Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina

Nearest team: Clemson

Washington Dulles: Four daily round-trip flights, up from three

Knoxville, Tennessee

Nearest team: University of Tennessee

Denver: Two daily round-trip flights, up from one

Washington Dulles: Four daily round-trip flights, up from two

Madison, Wisconsin

Nearest team: University of Wisconsin

Chicago O’Hare: Nine daily round-trip flights, up from seven

Newark Liberty: Three daily round-trip flights, up from two

Oklahoma City

Nearest teams: University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University

Chicago O’Hare: Four daily round-trip flights, up from three

Omaha, Nebraska

Nearest team: University of Nebraska

Chicago O’Hare: Four daily round-trip flights, up from three

Newark Liberty: Three daily round-trip flights, up from two

South Bend, Indiana

Nearest team: University of Notre Dame

Chicago O’Hare: Five daily round-trip flights, up from four

Newark Liberty: Two daily round-trip flights, up from one

State College, Pennsylvania

Nearest team: Penn State University

Chicago O’Hare: Four daily round-trip flights, up from three

Washington Dulles: Fhree daily round-trip flights, up from two

Cities getting bigger aircraft on exiting flights

Austin, Texas (University of Texas): From Denver and Newark Liberty

Birmingham, Alabama (University of Alabama/Auburn University): From Houston Bush Intercontinental

Boise, Idaho (Boise State University): From San Francisco

Fayetteville, Arkansas (University of Arkansas): From Chicago O’Hare and Houston Bush Intercontinental

Lansing, Michigan (Michigan State University): From Chicago O’Hare

Tucson, Arizona (University of Arizona): From Houston Bush Intercontinental

