University of Florida President W. Kent Fuchs apologized last weekend for being "inapproriately aggressive" with students walking on stage to receive diplomas during graduation ceremonies.

Videos popping up on social media showed an usher forcibly removing students from the stage after they received their diplomas during the university's commencement.

Several attendees noted black graduating students were more likely to experience the aggressive ushering off stage.

Somebody please find out this employee’s name!! Every time a Black student took more than TWO seconds, he aggressively pushed them. Watch it for yourself. #ItsGreatUF pic.twitter.com/zMee1nMbUZ — Chris (@ChicoFreedom) May 5, 2018

To the people who feel UF is justified in pushing people off the stage because they were “dancing”. 1. He had no right to touch any student like that 2. He also pushed a girl who was just trying to take a selfie and 3. LET PEOPLE CELEBRATE THIER GRADUATION. #IsItGreatUF? pic.twitter.com/iVmrgeqTXz — hailey 🌺 (@yeliah_) May 6, 2018

Graduating student Nafeesah Attah told ABC News she was one of the students removed from stage during the ceremony. She said after attempting to perform a stroll move, she was blocked by officials and "aggressively pushed" off stage.

"I was definitely disappointed they took that moment from me because I can only get my bachelors once," said Attah.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Fuchs said he would reach out to the students involved.

"The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation," said Fuchs.

Several users on Twitter responded to the apology questioning why the university didn't react sooner to students being forcibly pulled off stage.

You saw what was going on and said nothing pic.twitter.com/yroAGNAUZa — Wallace (@iWaleMazon) May 6, 2018

Thank you for addressing this, but I really wish you had said something to the aggressor during commencement — hrishi (@hrishiqueso) May 6, 2018

Not enough. That fool assaulted students, he didnt jut put his hands on students, he shoved them, he made their graduation caps come off and everything. Ruined the entire graduation for not only students but for all family and loved ones. — Wayne Wilde (@Wilde_Wayne) May 7, 2018

