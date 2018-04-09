Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, accompanied by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on 'Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms' on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ORG XMIT: DCJL110

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is set to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

The House committee is interested in accusations about Twitter 'moderating' content on its platform, an accusation raised by a Vice News report published in July of 2018.

Dorsey also testified alongside Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, on Wednesday morning before the Senate Intelligence Committee, about 'Foreign Influence Operations’ Use of Social Media Platforms' to influence the U.S. election process. Both platforms, Facebook and Twitter, have acknowledged and taken steps to address the widespread manipulation of information on their platforms to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Both platforms have been at the center of the influence campaigns outlined by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and the indictments of numerous individuals and entities in the Russian intelligence campaign.

