SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter is telling all users that they should change their passwords, now.

The company's chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, said in a blog post that it had recently found a bug that stored passwords, unmasked, in an internal log.

"We have fixed the bug, and our investigation shows no indication of breach or misuse by anyone," he wrote. "We are very sorry this happened."

The San Francisco-based company advised its 336 million users to change their password on Twitter and any other service where they may have used the same password.

Twitter's (TWTR) shares lost 1% after hours.

