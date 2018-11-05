epa06717657 US President Donald J. Trump arrives to participate in First Lady Melania Trump's 'BE BEST' initiative launch event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 May 2018. The First Lady's BE BEST initiatives will focus on bullying and the opioid epidemic. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW ORG XMIT: STX36

WASHINGTON — President Trump learned years ago of then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's alleged abuse of two women, a New York lawyer said Friday in a court filing.

In a letter to the federal judge overseeing the handling of evidence from Trump attorney Michael Cohen, lawyer Peter Gleason said two women approached Gleason a year apart, saying they were "sexually victimized" by Schneiderman.

After talking with the one of the women in 2013, Gleason said he discussed the matter with retired tabloid newspaper and TV journalist Stephen Dunleavy who "offered to discuss the matter with Donald Trump," then a New York businessman.

"Mr. Dunleavy did indeed discuss this very matter with Mr. Trump, as evidenced by a phone call I received from attorney Michael Cohen," Gleason said in his letter to U.S. District Court Judge Kimba Wood.

Gleason said he then shared with Cohen "certain details of Schneiderman's vile attacks on these two women."

Schneiderman, who has battled repeatedly with Trump, resigned his post this week, after The New Yorker reported that four women accused him of physical abuse.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Friday said she didn't know anything about the case and referred questions to the president's outside lawyers.

Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow told USA TODAY that he knew nothing about Gleason's claims.

It's not clear what Cohen and Trump did with the information Gleason said he provided. But in a Sept. 11, 2013 tweet, Trump alluded to Schneiderman being "worse than Spitzer or Weiner," a reference to two other New York politicians brought down over sexual misconduct — Gov. Eliot Spitzer and Rep. Anthony Weiner.

Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone - next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

Schneiderman and Trump are longtime combatants.

Schneiderman's office sued Trump in August 2013 over his Trump University real-estate seminars in a case that dogged Trump's 2016 bid for the presidency and resulted in a $25 million settlement.

Gleason's explosive revelation comes as Wood sorts through how to handle information the FBI seized in an April 9 raid of Cohen's home and offices as part of what prosecutors say has been a months-long criminal investigation into Cohen and his business dealings.

In his letter, Gleason urged Wood to seal any material or notes that Cohen maintained about Schneiderman's accusers to protect their privacy.

Friday's development is the latest in a series of damaging headlines to spill out of court cases, involving Cohen, Trump's longtime lawyer and fixer. This week, several companies, including AT&T, acknowledged paying big sums to Cohen to better understand the Trump administration.

Cohen also has acknowledged paying $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with the future president in 2006. Daniel is suing to break free of the confidentiality agreement she reached with Cohen shortly before the 2016 election.

On Twitter, Jane Mayer, The New Yorker staffer who co-authored the story detailing the allegations against Schneiderman, said the two women described by Gleason were not the sources for their piece.

"Not one source for our story on Schneiderman has any ties to Trump or Michael Cohen," Mayer said.

Just to be clear: not one source for our story on Schneiderman has any ties to Trump or Michael Cohen. Our sources all are deeply opposed to Trump and deeply disappointed that Schneiderman let them and their Cause down. — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) May 11, 2018

