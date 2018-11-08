Attorney General Jeff Sessions is pictured before delivering remarks on efforts to combat violent crime in America during an appearance at the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia on Thursday August 9, 2018, in Macon, Ga.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Saturday as "scared stiff and "Missing in Action."

Trump's sideswipe at his own chief law enforcement officer came in a pair of afternoon tweets that seemed to allege unspecified malfeasance the Department of Justice in its handling of the Russia investigation. Trump has criticized Sessions before but Saturday's missive was particularly pointed.

"Our A.G. is scared stiff and Missing in Action. It is all starting to be revealed - not pretty. IG Report soon? Witch Hunt!" the president tweeted from his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The president's jab at Sessions came as part of a broader attack on the Department of Justice and a private firm, GPS Fusion, hired during the 2016 presidential campaign to examine possible ties between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

GPS Fusion, in turn, hired a former British intelligence officer, Christopher Steele, to help in its investigation. Steele assembled a "dossier" of possible evidence and that material was eventually handed over to the FBI which is investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

Sessions recused himself from that probe, a step that infuriated Trump. The Russia probe is now being led by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Trump's missive also suggested that Bruce Ohr, a deputy attorney general, is biased against him because his wife, Nelly Ohr, worked for Fusion GPS.

The big story that the Fake News Media refuses to report is lowlife Christopher Steele’s many meetings with Deputy A.G. Bruce Ohr and his beautiful wife, Nelly. It was Fusion GPS that hired Steele to write the phony & discredited Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary & the DNC.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

....Do you believe Nelly worked for Fusion and her husband STILL WORKS FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF “JUSTICE.” I have never seen anything so Rigged in my life. Our A.G. is scared stiff and Missing in Action. It is all starting to be revealed - not pretty. IG Report soon? Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

