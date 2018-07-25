(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 25, 2018 US President Donald Trump smiles after addressing the US Naval Academy graduating class on May 25, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted an "absolute right" to pardon himself, once again lashing out at a probe into possible collusion with Russian election meddling and obstruction of justice. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas KammNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_15L8A4

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Wednesday he and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker have agreed to new talks on eliminating trade barriers between the United States and Europe.

Calling it “a new phase” in U.S.-European relations on trade and other issues, Trump said both leaders would work toward a plan to have zero tariffs on many products.

Neither the president nor Juncker offered details on what had been agreed to. Trump has been under pressure for his trade policy from both Republicans and Democrats because of the impact tariffs have had on soybean farmers, pork producers and other exporters. On Tuesday, Trump announced $12 billion in subsidies for farmers.

"We want to further strengthen this trade relationship to the benefit of all American and European citizens," Trump said.

The president said the two leaders agreed to "work together toward zero tariffs" and eliminating other barriers and subsidies on industrial goods other than cars. Trump also said the European Union "is going to start almost immediately to buy a lot of soybeans" from U.S. farmers.

"We're starting the negotiation right now, but we know very much where it's going," Trump said.

Juncker's visit to Washington came during a rocky period in U.S.-European relations, following criticism Trump leveled at the leaders of Germany and the United Kingdom. The president, in an interview earlier this month, described the European Union as a "foe."

"We made a deal today," Juncker said. "We have identified a number of areas on which to work together."

Details were not announced and the White House did not immediately respond to questions about what, specifically, the two leaders agreed to.

Trump had pressed European leaders hard on trade in recent weeks, including during his meetings with NATO allies in Brussels. He repeatedly threatened to levy new tariffs on European autos, and his administration in May slapped import duties on steel and aluminum coming from Europe.

The moves drew howls from European capitals, and prompted of retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made bourbon whiskey and motorcycles. Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill, growing increasingly restive about the prospect of a trad war, approved a non-binding resolution calling on Congress to take a more active role in tariffs.

The European Union is coming to Washington tomorrow to negotiate a deal on Trade. I have an idea for them. Both the U.S. and the E.U. drop all Tariffs, Barriers and Subsidies! That would finally be called Free Market and Fair Trade! Hope they do it, we are ready - but they won’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Wednesday's Rose Garden announcement on a hot and muggy Washington day was a surprise. European officials signaled heading into the meeting that their goal was to continue a dialogue and that they did not intend to put a concrete offer on the table.

