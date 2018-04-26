WASHINGTON — President Trump for the first time on Thursday acknowledged that his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen represented him in a deal to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels who says she once had an affair with Trump.

The admission comes just weeks after Trump denied any knowledge of the agreement at the time it was reached or how Cohen arranged to pay $130,000 Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election. The president, speaking to reporters earlier this month on Air Force One, said: "I don't know" when asked where Cohen got the money.

But appearing on Fox and Friends Thursday morning, Trump appeared to offer a different version of events, saying Cohen represented him on "this crazy Stormy Daniels deal."

"From what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong," Trump added. "There were no campaign funds going into this, which would have been a problem."

Trump also sought to downplay his interactions with Cohen as a legal client, saying Cohen performed a "tiny, tiny little fraction" of his overall legal work and that "Michael is really a businessman."

Within hours, two sets of lawyers — the federal prosecutors pursuing a criminal case against Cohen and Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti — had seized on Trump's statements to bolster their legal arguments.

Avenatti said Trump's reversal demonstrates that Trump and Cohen have tried to mislead the public.

"Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen previously represented to the American people that Mr. Cohen acted alone and Mr. Trump knew nothing about the situation with my client," Avenatti said in an email to USA TODAY. "As I predicted, that has now been shown to be completely false."

And in a filing Thursday related to the ongoing criminal investigation into Cohen, federal prosecutors said very few of the documents seized in an April 9 FBI raid of Cohen's homes and offices likely were protected by attorney-client privilege because Cohen had few clients and did little legal work.

As evidence, they quoted Trump's "tiny, tiny, little fraction" remark uttered just hours before on Fox.

Thank you @foxandfriends for having Mr. Trump on this morning to discuss Michael Cohen and our case. Very informative. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 26, 2018

Lawyers representing Cohen and Trump faced off against prosecutors in a federal courtroom in New York on Thursday to argue about who had the right to first review materials the FBI seized earlier this month in a raid of Cohen's home and law offices. The raid was part of an ongoing criminal probe into Cohen's business dealings.

Lawyers for Cohen wanted to screen the materials before they could be turned over to prosecutors, arguing they may be protected by attorney-client privilege. But U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Thursday appointed a former federal judge, Barbara Jones, to serve as a special master to conduct an impartial review of the documents seized from Cohen for potential privileged material — a step that could speed up the criminal fraud investigation.

Cohen has cited the criminal investigation in New York in his effort to delay a separate legal matter, a civil lawsuit brought by Daniels in California. On Wednesday, Cohen said he likely would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the Daniels' case.

Daniels, who said she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006, is suing in an attempt to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she reached with Cohen in 2016 in exchange for $130,000. Avenatti represents the adult film actress in that case.

Cohen has said he used a home-equity line of credit to pay Daniels and was not reimbursed by the Trump campaign or the Trump Organization. Trump's allies have denied the affair.

Chicago-based lawyer and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said it's "hard to fathom" why Trump has decided to keep talking about the Cohen matter, even as it complicates the pending legal cases.

He noted that Trump's own tweets and rhetoric about Muslims have become central to determining whether the president's immigration travel ban violates the Constitution.

"Unfortunately for the president," Mariotti said, "most of his legal problems stem from the words that come out of his own mouth."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com