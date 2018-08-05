President Trump signs a presidential memorandum on the Iran nuclear deal from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Washington.

So long Iran deal, Trump says

We're out. President Trump announced Tuesday his plans to pull the United States out of the "horrible, one-sided" nuclear deal with Iran. Trump said he will re-impose "the highest level" of economic sanctions against the Iranian regime that the U.S. lifted in 2015 in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear program. "Defective at its core," the deal didn't bring peace and never would, Trump said. Here's what his decision means:

Who wins? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and White House hawks like national security adviser John Bolton. They both, like Trump, thought the deal was a disaster.

Trump's other big announcement: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was heading to North Korea to help prepare a historic summit between Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in the next few weeks to discuss denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

He championed the Me Too movement. Now he's accused of sexual violence.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman abruptly resigned Monday night after The New Yorker detailed allegations from four women that he had slapped, choked and otherwise degraded them. He faces at least two criminal investigations linked to the accusations, prosecutors said Tuesday. Schneiderman was a champion of the Me Too movement and an outspoken warrior against sexual harassment and abuse. The Democrat also had drawn rave reviews from liberals for his clashes with the Trump administration. Schneiderman, 63, acknowledged engaging in role-playing "in the privacy of intimate relationships" but denied assaulting anyone or engaging in non-consensual sex.

You can't stop the lava flow from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

Water? No. Walls? Not a chance. Bombs? Not even those. Lava is spewing on Hawaii's Big Island, destroying houses, cars and power poles, but there's no way to divert its flow. Here's the problem: Lava isn't like water, snow or mud. It's liquid rock, so it's heavy, sticky and moving underground. And it's nearly 2,000 degrees. The best solution is to evacuate the area and wait until the flows stop on their own, which is what many Hawaii residents have done. But the lava lingers, destroying at least 35 structures, including 26 homes inside the Leilani Estates neighborhood.

It's a wild world, and we're just living in it

Humans may think we're running the show, but it only takes a week of weird animal run-ins to remember Mother Nature is in charge. Here are some terrible animal-human encounters from just this week:

