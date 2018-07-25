WASHINGTON – The White House said Wednesday that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not meet this year, a reversal that came amid mounting pressure from fellow Republicans on the president's handling of Russia.

"The president believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year," White House national security adviser John Bolton said in a statement.

Trump, after returning from his widely panned meeting with Putin in Helsinki last week, had said he intended to invite Putin to the White House for a follow-up meeting this fall.

