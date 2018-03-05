WASHINGTON — President Trump and his new lawyer Rudy Giuliani may have exposed the president to legal risk by acknowledging that Trump reimbursed his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 used to silence porn star Stormy Daniels, campaign-finance watchdogs said Thursday.

If Trump knew about Cohen's payment to Daniels but didn't disclose it as a loan on his campaign's filings with the Federal Election Commission, that could amount to a "knowing and willful" violation of election law and a criminal statute that prohibits making false statements to the government, said Paul Ryan, a top lawyer with Common Cause, which has sought federal investigations into the payoff.

A key factor in deciding whether Trump's reimbursement violates campaign laws turns on whether the payment — made just 11 days before the 2016 presidential campaign —was intended to help Trump win the election.

In a series of tweets on Thursday morning confirming that he had reimbursed Cohen, Trump said the payment "had nothing to do with the campaign."

But minutes later on Fox and Friends, Giuliani appeared to contradict Trump by directly linking the payoff to the election's outcome.

"Imagine if that came out on Oct. 15, 2016, in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton," Giuliani said. "Cohen didn't even ask. Cohen made it go away."

Richard Hasen, an expert on election law at the University of California at Irvine, said Giuliani may have unwittingly caused more legal headaches for Trump.

"If that reflects Trump's motive, this is a very damning statement," he said of Giuliani's remarks on Fox and Friends. "Now Trump is going to have to say at some point, 'Giuliani wasn't accurately reflecting my state of mind. '"

"I think it's quite likely that (Giuliani) had no idea he was further digging the hole for the president," Hasen said. "Either Trump is a liar or he has incompetent counsel or potentially both."

Later, in an appearance on Fox Business Network, Giuliani appeared to retreat from his earlier remarks, saying: "This was about personal reputation. The money wasn’t paid to help the campaign or hurt the campaign."

Trump's tweets confirming he reimbursed Cohen came after Giuliani on Wednesday night acknowledged for the first time that Trump had repaid Cohen — despite Trump's assertion last month that he did not know about the payment or the source of the money.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a USA TODAY interview request.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders deflected questions from reporters Thursday about why Trump has previously said he was unaware of the Cohen payment to Daniels.

Ryan, the Common Cause lawyer, said the new development will not deter the group from its push to have the Federal Election Commission and the Justice Department investigate the payoff to Daniels.

"All of the facts support the conclusion that this was about the campaign," he said.

The revelations about Trump reimbursing Cohen come as Trump and his allies face several legal threats, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Last month, FBI agents raided Cohen's home and offices as part of the criminal investigation in New York into the longtime Trump lawyer and fixer.

In California, meanwhile, Daniels is waging a battle against Cohen and Trump to invalidate her agreement to keep quiet about the tryst she said she had 12 years ago with the future president. Last week, a federal judge ordered a 90-day delay in Daniels' civil lawsuit, citing a likely indictment against Cohen in New York.

There's no precedent for the indictment of a sitting president, and legal scholars are divided on the question of whether Mueller even has the authority to take a far less drastic step and subpoena Trump as part of the Russia investigation.

"I don't expect that Donald Trump will go to jail over this violation," Hasen said. But he said a charge that Trump violated campaign-finance laws could become part of an impeachment proceeding should the House pursue that action.

