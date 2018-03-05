Federal agents obtained a wiretap on President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen that intercepted at least one call between a line associated with Cohen and a line at the White House, NBC reported.

NBC reports the wiretap was obtained in the weeks ahead of the raid on Cohen's office, home and hotel room last month where investigators obtained a slew of documents, including information pertaining to a payment made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress and producer.

The $130,000 was used to quiet her story about an alleged affair with Trump, which the president has denied. The payment is also at the center of a lawsuit by Daniels, in which she hopes to be freed from the non-disclosure agreement she agreed to just days before the 2016 presidential election.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' attorney, reacted and confirmed the news live on MSNBC, saying what investigators found is likely not going to be good news for Cohen or Trump.

He added, citing information he's learning litigating the case, that the wiretaps were not simply listening to phone calls, but also monitoring Cohen's text messages.

Avenatti said investigators feared the information could be destroyed, which federal agents as a basis for obtaining search warrants to seize Cohen's property in the April raids.

Prosecutors have mentioned the possibility of records being deleted in federal court filings.

More: The $130,000 question: What the White House has said about the Stormy Daniels payoff

More: Donald Trump acknowledges Stormy Daniels payment, denies affair or use of campaign money

It's unclear what information was uncovered during the wiretaps and who was on the phone during the call between Cohen's phone and a line at the White House.

The new details come just hours after Trump admitted to paying back Cohen for the now infamous hush payment to Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

Trump had previously denied knowing about the payment.

Follow Christal Hayes on Twitter: Journo_Christal

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com