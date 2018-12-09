Hawaiian Airlines says Tropical Storm Olivia is prompting the cancellation of flights on its commuter airline, Ohana by Hawaiian.

Hawaiian says it’s calling off Wednesday’s flights because of tropical storm conditions forecast for Maui County.

All other Hawaiian Airlines flights are expected to operate as scheduled. It was not specified when flights would resume on Hawaiian's Ohana affiliate.

Ohana operates three turboprop routes for Hawaiian, connecting Honolulu to Molokai, Lanai and Kapalua.

Olivia is less than 200 miles east of Maui and heading west as of Wednesday afternoon. It has maximum sustained winds near 55 mph.

Schools, courts and government offices will be closed in Maui County on Wednesday.

