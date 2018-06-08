WASHINGTON – The retrial of a former Blackwater Worldwide security guard accused of instigating a mass shooting in Iraq a decade ago has ended in a hung jury.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth declared a mistrial on Wednesday after jurors said they were unable to reach a verdict after 16 days of deliberations on a murder charge against Nick Slatten, 34, of Sparta, Tennessee.

It was not immediately clear whether prosecutors would attempt to retry the case. The U.S. attorney's office said it is reviewing the case and has no further comment at this time.

Slatten was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for his role in the 2007 shooting in Baghdad’s Nisour Square. Fourteen unarmed Iraqi civilians were killed and 17 others, including women and children, were wounded during the attack, which happened during the war between Iraq and a U.S.-led coalition.

A federal appeals court threw out that conviction last year and ordered Slatten be given a new trial.

Former Blackwater Worldwide guard Nicholas Slatten leaving federal court in Washington in June 2014. He was convicted Oct. 22, 2014, of murder in the 2007 shooting that killed 14 Iraqis in Baghdad. Three co-defendants were found guilty of manslaughter and other charges..

In June, Slatten again went on trial in U.S. District Court in Washington for his role in the shooting. The trial lasted five weeks and included testimony from his fellow guards and Iraqis who survived the attack.

Government prosecutors alleged during the retrial that Slatten, without provocation, fired the first shots in the melee, instigating a deadly firefight that became one of the flashpoints in relations between the U.S. and Baghdad and raised questions about the U.S. government's use of private contractors during the war.

But Slatten’s attorneys argued that he was innocent and pointed to the confession of another guard who said he, not Slatten, fired the opening shots.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Dane Butswinkas blasted the government’s case as nothing more than “guesswork, speculation and conjecture.” He complained the government deliberately withheld evidence that raised doubts about Slatten’s guilt and charged that other critical evidence is missing, including three or four minutes of crime-scene footage shot by a drone.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Martin countered that the government had turned over all of the evidence that it had at its disposal.

Prosecutors also argued that Slatten had fired at other at innocent targets in hopes of starting a firefight, that he harbored a deep-seated hatred of Iraqis and that he had vowed revenge against them in retaliation for the terrorist attacks on New York and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

Former Blackwater Worldwide security guard Nick Slatten.

The deadly rampage in which Slatten was charged already has been the subject of investigations by the military, a congressional panel, the FBI and others. Yet, 11 years later, details of what happened that day remain in dispute.

Slatten and three other guards – Dustin Heard of Maryville, Tennessee, Paul Slough of Keller, Texas, and Evan Liberty of Rochester, New Hampshire – were all former armed services members working as private security guards for Blackwater, now known as Academi. The guards’ Raven 23 security team was under contract by the State Department.

On Sept. 16, 2007, their convoy traveled to a crowded traffic circle in downtown Baghdad as part of the effort to evacuate a U.S. diplomat.

At some point, the guards opened fire with machine guns and grenade launchers. They say the shooting started only after a white Kia sedan lurched out of stopped traffic and approached their four armored vehicles. The men had received intelligence reports that a white Kia might be used as a car bomb, so they feared they were under attack.

No evidence of a bomb was ever found.

The government argued the guards opened fire without provocation on innocent Iraqis and used excessive force. Slatten, prosecutors contended, fired the first shots, killing the driver of the Kia, a young, unarmed Iraqi medical student named Ahmed Haithem Ahmed Al Rubia’y. The student’s mother, a physician who was seated beside him in the car, also was killed.

But in statements to investigators, Slough said that he fired the first shots, not Slatten. The statements were never presented to the jury during Slatten’s trial. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2014 and sentenced to life in prison.

Last August, the U.S. District Court of Appeals in Washington overturned Slatten’s conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a lower court had erred in not allowing him to be tried separately from his co-defendants. The government’s case hinged on Slatten firing the first shots, the appeals court said, and Slatten should have been allowed to introduce evidence that it was Slough who fired the initial shots.

During closing arguments, government attorneys contended Slough’s statements had been inconsistent. He initially denied to investigators that he had opened fire, then later recanted and claimed he fired the first shots, they said.

