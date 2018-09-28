Automakers will be announcing U.S. new car sales for September next Tuesday. Here are estimates from two industry research firms for what we can expect to see.

Several major automakers reported U.S. sales declines for September, compared to a year earlier, when sales temporarily spiked as victims replaced vehicles destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

Edmunds analysts forecasted an overall 8.3 percent decline, while Cox Automotive analysts projected a 7.2 percent decline.

Despite the fallback, the overall sales rate for the auto industry remains strong as the flourishing job market and strong housing sector contribute to positive consumer confidence.

But it's not all encouraging news. Rising interest rates have dampened some demand. And the fear of tariffs may have hurt sales in September.

Sales of passenger cars continued to plunge in September as Americans flocked to SUVs, crossovers and pickups. But that's a profitable trend for the industry.

Here's how the major automakers fared in September:

General Motors

Edmunds forecast: -15.4 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -15.8 percent

Actual results: GM no longer reports monthly sales.

But the company reported third-quarter sales of 694,638 vehicles, down 11.1 percent from a year earlier.

The Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick brands declined 11.4 percent, 11.3 percent, 10.7 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively.

Ford Motor

Edmunds forecast: -10 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -10.7 percent

Actual results: -11.2 percent (197,404 vehicles)

Ford's passenger car sales continued to plunge in September as the company transitions into sales of mostly trucks, vans and SUVs.

Car sales fell 25.7 percent, while SUV sales were down 2.7 percent and truck sales were down 9.9 percent.

The F-series pickup truck, which qualifies as the most popular model in the U.S., fell 8.8 percent to 75,092.

Overall, the Ford brand recorded an 11.3 percent sales decline, while the luxury Lincoln lineup was down 7.2 percent.

Fiat Chrysler

Edmunds forecast: 6.7 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 9 percent

Actual results: 14.7 percent (199,819 vehicles)

Fiat Chrysler outsold Ford for the month — a rare occurrence but not entirely unexpected given the surging Jeep brand.

Jeep rose 14.1 percent to 83,764 vehicles, capitalizing on the SUV boom and recent vehicle redesigns.

The Dodge brand also recorded a major increase, rising 40.6 percent. Ram was up 9.2 percent, the Chrysler brand was down 6.8 percent, the Fiat brand declined 46.3 percent and the Alfa Romeo brand increased 29.3 percent.

Toyota

Edmunds forecast: -7.9 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -6 percent

Actual results: -10.4 percent (203,098 vehicles)

The Toyota brand declined 10.9 percent, while the Lexus luxury brand was down 6.1 percent.

Car sales declined 25.2 percent, while sales of trucks, SUVs and crossovers rose 1.1 percent.

Honda

Edmunds forecast: -3.9 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -1.9 percent

Actual results: Not yet available

Nissan

Edmunds forecast: -19.7 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -25 percent

Actual results: -12.2 percent (122,819 vehicles)

The Japanese automaker outperformed expectations for the month but was still down sharply. Sales of the company's SUVs, crossovers and pickups rose 6.6 percent.

But sales of Nissan's passenger cars plunged 35.7 percent.

Hyundai-Kia

Edmunds forecast: -7.6 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -4.1 percent

Actual results: Not yet available

Subaru

Edmunds forecast: (not provided)

Cox Automotive forecast: 12.5 percent

Actual results: Not yet available

Volkswagen Group

Edmunds forecast: -3.3 percent (VW and Audi brands)

Cox Automotive forecast: 0.9 percent (VW, Audi and Porsche brands)

Actual results: Not yet available

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

